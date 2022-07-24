The SOKY Fair will return this week, offering visitors everything from carnival rides and 4H exhibits to a demolition derby.
The fair begins Monday at the SOKY Fairgrounds at 940 Morgantown Road and will run through Saturday. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. each day.
This is the second year the fair has been back to normal operations since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just glad to be back to normal post-pandemic,” said Alex Marlin, co-chairman of the SOKY Board. “We expect an even larger crowd this year.”
The fair’s nightly track events, which begin at 7:30 p.m., include oval track racing on Monday; figure 8 racing on Tuesday; bump & run racing on Wednesday; figure 8 racing on Thursday; big car demolition derby on Friday; and compact car demolition derby on Saturday.
Marlin said a new exciting event at the track this year is the bump & run, which will offer a “twist on oval track racing.”
A beer garden will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. each night with a wide selection of beverages from Clark Distributors.
Marlin estimates there will be around 30 vendors and plenty of food options available to fairgoers, with six local food trucks and concessions from the carnival.
“There will be lots of great food, crafts, jewelry and face painting vendors,” he said.
One special event that Marlin said is not for the general public is Special Needs Day on Thursday, which is by invitation through specific organizations only.
“A lot of these folks have never been on a ride or to the fair,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to get out, ride rides and have lunch and a snack. It’s really rewarding and it’s one of my favorite parts about helping with the fair.”
The proceeds from the fair will be used to help the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees fund charitable projects, such as the Christmas parade and a kid’s shopping tour.
“All proceeds will go back into the community, outside of the expenses of maintaining the fairgrounds,” Marlin said.
Admission is $15 for unlimited access to carnival rides and track events. Children under three feet tall will be admitted free.
For a full fair schedule, visit the SOKY Fair Facebook page.