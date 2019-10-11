In a few weeks, downtown Bowling Green will be transformed again into a winter wonderland with the fourth opening of the SoKY Ice Rink.
“People run into me and ask me if we’re getting the ice rink back,” said Nikki Koller, Warren County Public Works assistant director. “I’m blown away that people are still so interested. ... I’m excited to get it going again.”
The official skating season runs daily from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, with additional weekly events and themes this year.
The NHL’s Nashville Predators will teach hockey basics on Nov. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the National Wheelcats of Nashville will perform a demonstration at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14.
The popular “Princess Night” will return – along with Anna and Elsa – at 4 p.m. Nov. 26. A Harry Potter night will be Dec. 5.
The Warren County Public Library has also planned storytimes on Nov. 22, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 and Jan. 2, all at 6 p.m., at the pavilion.
In December, there’s a slew of Christmas events: Christmas-themed karaoke, Christmas caroling, a “mistletoe market” and a visit to the rink by Santa Claus following the Bowling Green Christmas Parade on Dec. 7.
“We try really hard to make it festive and a fun place for all ages,” Koller said.
Since the nearest ice skating rinks are in Owensboro and Nashville, the annual tradition attracts devoted skaters and staff.
In the first three years, the ice rink has sold an average of 14,000 to 16,000 tickets to new and returning skaters.
The ice rink is hiring people willing to work nights, weekends and holidays – and maybe those willing to strap on razor-sharp skates. There are applications at the Warren County Parks and Recreation office.
This year, Wiesemann Orthodontics is title sponsor.
Businesses run by northern transplants have proven to be some of the biggest supporters of the ice rink, accordiing to Koller.
“To not have (a rink) is outside the norm for them,” Koller said.
The rink is at 636 Center St. in Bowling Green, under the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion.
For the full hours of operation, to sign up as a sponsor or for more information, visit sokyice.com or email sokyice@gmail.com.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggers dailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.