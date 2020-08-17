Like a speed skater heading for the finish line, the SoKY Ice Rink was building momentum heading into the fifth season for the seasonal rink at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion on Center Street in downtown Bowling Green.
Expanded opportunities for such activities as pond hockey and skillet curling during the rink’s fourth season had organizers optimistic about continued growth at the rink that had operated from late November through early January for the past four years.
“It has gotten better every year,” said Leah Spurlin, special projects manager for the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department. “We have more partnerships now. We had a lot of the schedule done for the year, and we were going to keep the rink open longer.”
But those plans, which included an expansion of the popular skillet curling league, have now been put on ice.
Warren County Public Works Assistant Director Nikki Koller announced last week that the SoKY Ice Rink Committee had decided to cancel the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we all very much wish we could go forward,” Koller said in an email, “we know that even with declining COVID numbers, we cannot confirm that we can provide a safe recreational activity while also complying with appropriate social distancing, masking and other CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) regulations.”
The decision was particularly difficult, Koller said, in light of the progress the ice rink had made over the past four years.
With added sponsorships and partnerships, the ice rink for the first time operated in the black for the seven-week 2019-20 season that ended Jan. 5.
The ice rink rang up income of $180,991.78, including $30,000 in sponsorships, and had expenses of $178,676.69.
Such a positive balance sheet would have been impossible while operating under coronavirus rules, Koller said.
“It would be a very costly endeavor to try to meet the standards for COVID safety,” she said. “We would have drawn fewer people while having added expenses. Last year was so successful from a financial and operations standpoint. We all understand how it functions now, so it was a bummer to have to close. There was just no way we could do it (have a season) with a good conscience.”
Despite the setback, Spurlin believes the seasonal ice rink has a bright future.
“We had talked about keeping it open through Martin Luther King Day and having two skillet curling seasons,” Spurlin said. “We discussed maybe having school groups come in and having some special needs programming.
“The good thing is, we can carry that plan over to next year. It (the ice rink) will just get stronger as we come up with new programs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.