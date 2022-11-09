Skillet curling, pond hockey and lessons for those who can’t even stand up on skates will all be part of Bowling Green’s seasonal SoKY Ice Rink, returning for a sixth season starting Nov. 18.
A popular attraction during the holiday season since it was launched in 2016, the ice rink in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion took a hit the last two years, closing entirely in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutting down periodically in 2021 because of the December tornadoes and some unusually warm weather.
Despite those hiccups, Warren Fiscal Court is again footing the bill for the rink. It approved a $129,046 contract with Texas-based Ice Rink Events to provide the equipment that will allow the Warren County public works and recreation departments and the Warren County Public Library to operate the 6,000-square-foot rink from Nov. 18 through Jan. 9.
Hoping to build on the momentum that saw the rink turn a profit for the first time in the 2019-20 season, county officials have put together a schedule that promises to accommodate everyone from novice skaters to skilled hockey players.
“Last year started really good,” said Leah Spurlin, special projects manager for the county parks and recreation department, “then the tornado hit and we had some really warm days. It’s hard to keep the ice in the best shape when it’s warm, so we closed on those days.”
Now Spurlin said the ice rink is back with activities like skillet curling and pond hockey that attracted interest in 2019-20 and will add what organizers are calling the SoKY Skating Academy.
“A lot of people have asked about learning to skate,” Spurlin said, “so we’re offering the skating academy on Wednesday afternoons.”
The lessons will be conducted by SoKY Ice Rink Manager Ryan Pattee on Wednesdays from Nov. 23 through Dec. 14, with classes offered for beginners and experienced skaters who want to improve their skills.
In addition, a SoKY Hockey Camp for youngsters is being offered on Saturdays at 8 a.m. from Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.
As in recent years, the public library will have storytime at the ice rink on Fridays. The storytime events are scheduled for each Friday from Nov. 18 through Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with various characters from children’s literature scheduled to appear in the “snow dome” set up at the rink.
Skillet curling, an activity for adults similar to the international sport in which competitors slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area, is back for a season scheduled to start Nov. 21 and continue on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 14.
The ice rink will be open to the public from 1-8 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 18 through Dec. 18. From Dec. 19 through Jan. 8, it will be open every day, with limited hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
It will also be open on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Although hockey enthusiasts and others have pushed for extending the ice rink’s season beyond early January, county Public Works Assistant Director Nikki Koller said there isn’t enough interest to justify the added cost.
“There’s not enough interest after the holidays,” Koller said. “It costs us $5,000 more each week to extend the season.”
More information about admission prices and costs of the various leagues and camps can be found at the warrencountyky.gov/soky-ice-rink website.