Skillet Curling
Katie Corbin delivers a cast iron skillet down the ice as she competes in skillet curling in 2019 at the SoKY Ice Rink.

 Daily News file photo

Skillet curling, pond hockey and lessons for those who can’t even stand up on skates will all be part of Bowling Green’s seasonal SoKY Ice Rink, returning for a sixth season starting Nov. 18.

