On this year’s shortest day and longest night, Bowling Green will remember those living in year-round darkness.
Wednesday is the winter solstice, the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight. In Bowling Green, the sun will set at 4:32 p.m. after just nine hours and 37 minutes of daylight.
This year, the SoKY Ice Rink will host its first donation night on Dec. 21 to raise awareness and funds for those living with Alzheimer’s or caring for someone with the disease.
The event was set into motion when Brittany Bennett, manager of the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day, reached out to the rink organizers.
Each year during the June 21 summer solstice, the Alzheimer’s Association celebrates the abundance of light all across the world with the Longest Day events.
On the other hand, the long, dark night of the winter solstice is a bleaker reminder of what living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s often feels like, Bennett said.
“That’s what patients and caregivers feel like all the time – in the dark,” she said.
People with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia may also experience “sundowning,” a phenomena in which they experience increased confusion, anxiety, agitation, pacing and disorientation beginning at dusk and continuing through the night.
Between 1-8 p.m., Bennett will be set up at the SoKY Ice Rink passing out purple wristbands, accepting donations, offering free resources and selling white luminaries with purple candles that people can use to light up the rink.
She said her donation goal is $200, but “anything helps.” There won’t be any set activities besides ice skating, but they might play a special song later in the evening once the luminaries have accumulated to honor those lost to Alzheimer’s disease.
Bennett invites everyone to come with their friends and families and enjoy a fun night. The holidays can be a tough time, she said, since they may be the first without a loved one or a time of darkness while fighting the disease.
“We want people to know they’re not alone,” she said. “We have a lot of free resources for them.”
There will be educational resources for those who may be concerned about a loved one or themselves, as well as information about support groups for caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s.
Bennett said that anyone, from caregivers to family members, can call the 24-hour Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at (800) 272-3900 for confidential support and information.
Admission into the SoKY Ice Rink including free skate rentals is $12 for adults, $10 for children under 12 and free for those under 4.