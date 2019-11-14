It is nearly time to put on skates and hit the ice, as the SoKY Ice Rink will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday at 636 Center St. under the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion.
“We are so excited to have the SoKY Ice Rink back in downtown Bowling Green for the fourth year,” said Sarah Bessinger, who is part of the SoKY Ice Rink Planning Committee. “The rink has been really well received by the community, and we love being able to provide a fun, family event for all of southcentral Kentucky.”
“Our event schedule is full of fun this year,” Bessinger said. “From Sunday Night Christmas caroling to Coca-Cola bears on Ice – there is an event for everyone. We have partnered with Warren County Public Library to offer storytime several nights during the season and patrons who bring their library card or sign up for a library card get $2 off skating admission. Ice skaters can also get a $2 discount if they bring one of the listed food items to donate to HOTEL INC: peanut butter, dry beans, cereal, oats or oatmeal, or canned chicken, tuna or salmon.”
Hours for the ice rink through Dec. 22:
- Sundays – 1 to 8 p.m.
- Mondays through Thursdays – 4 to 8 p.m.
- Fridays – 4 to 10 p.m.
- Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hours from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5:
- Sundays – 1 to 8 p.m.
- Mondays through Thursdays – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Holiday hours:
- Thanksgiving – 4 to 8 p.m.
- Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Christmas Day – 4 to 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Year’s Day – 1 to 8 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children younger than 12 years old and free for kids 4 and younger. Admission is $10 for military and emergency responders, and WKU students are $10 on Mondays through Thursdays with a valid student ID.
Tickets must be prearranged and the entire group must be present at the time of purchase, Bessinger said. Tickets are good for up to two hours of time on the ice, but Bessinger said heavy volume might lead to shortened skate times.
Season passes for unlimited skating are available for $80. A $36 family bundle provides tickets for two adults and two children between 4 and 12 years old.
– For more information, go to SoKY Ice Rink on Facebook or visit sokyice.com.
