There will be a fifth season for Bowling Green’s SoKY Ice Rink. It will just come 12 months later than expected.
Warren Fiscal Court, in a meeting Friday held via Zoom teleconference, voted to approve a service agreement with Ice Rink Events of Woodland, Texas, to provide equipment and installation for a 6,000-square-foot seasonal ice rink that will operate from Nov. 12 of this year through Jan. 9, 2022.
The $122,473 agreement will allow the county public works and parks departments to bring back an attraction at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion on Center Street that saw its 2020-21 season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
That cancelation came just as the rink had been gaining momentum and adding sponsors and features. In fact, the 2019-20 season – with more sponsors and extra events such as hockey and skillet curling – was the first time the rink had finished in the black.
The ice rink rang up income of $180,991.78, including $30,000 in sponsorships, and had expenses of $178,676.69.
“We felt very confident that we knew what we were doing, then COVID hit,” said Nikki Koller, the county’s assistant public works director. “It threw a wrench in the works.”
Although no one donned ice skates at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion this past winter, Koller said enthusiasm for the seasonal rink hasn’t melted away.
“I think it was definitely missed last year,” Koller said. “We’ve had a lot of calls and requests on social media to bring it back.”
With vaccines against COVID-19 reaching more of the population and many of the state’s pandemic restrictions being eased, Koller believes a 2021-22 season can be held safely.
“I think by November we should be able to open up,” she said.
Koller isn’t alone in welcoming the ice rink back.
“We made the difficult decision last year to close it,” said county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “I’m glad we did it. I think it would’ve been a super spreader with people packed in there.
“Thankfully, it appears that we will be past that stage of the pandemic this year. We are getting strong encouragement and support for offering the ice rink again.”
Also at Friday’s meeting the magistrates passed a resolution to issue industrial revenue bonds of up to $400 million to allow Ball Corp. to build a 450,000-square-foot plant on a 40-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark.
Ball Corp. will make payments on the bonds, which will allow the company to build a plant that will eventually employ about 200 people making tops for aluminum cans.
Spending items approved at the meeting include $89,246 from Stormwater Management funds to Victory Sweepers for a street sweeper.
“Stormwater Management purchased a surplus street sweeper a few years ago,” explained Public Works Director Josh Moore. “It’s a very large sweeper. This is a smaller version that’s more maneuverable in subdivisions.”
Among the other spending items approved:
- $4,118.67 to Stewart Richey Service Group for repairing a large water leak at Basil Griffin Park.
- $9,638.25 to Boyd Cat Company for repairs to a Cat Dozer used by the county road department.
- $26,000 to EVAPAR for a two-year contract to provide maintenance, inspection and service on 25 generators used at 23 county facilities.
- $9,507.96 to Wright Implement for a mower to be used by the county parks and recreation department.
- $10,982 to Scott, Murphy & Daniel for waterline relocation and other work at the indoor tennis facility being built at Buchanon Park.
- $7,667.13 to Barren County Business Supply for office furniture for the Public Works Department.
Commented