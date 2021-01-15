New vendors and continuing pickup and delivery services are in store for the SOKY Marketplace and Crop Shop in 2021.
Tessa Norris, the farmer’s market manager, said a beef farm, small-batch CBD products and made-to-order baked goods are some of the new products and vendors coming to the SOKY Marketplace this year. Vendors who have been at the SOKY Marketplace, located behind the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, will also return.
Some vendors come from Allen County and Edmonson County.
“The rest of it is mainly Warren County,” Norris said. “We do have a rule you have to be within 80 miles of our farmer’s market.”
The SOKY Marketplace farmer’s market runs from April to October.
The Crop Shop, the winter market, is located in the former Taylor’s Chapel Church adjacent to the marketplace. It sells products for the vendors during the winter when the market is closed. It offers pickup and delivery of the products on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can also go into the Crop Shop and shop during the Saturday opening.
Norris said the pickup and delivery services will be available year-round.
“The pickup and delivery services have been great, especially for the elderly and those who don’t want to get out during this,” Norris said.
To place an order and schedule a time, Norris said you can call, text or email the Crop Shop. Norris also said that they will make special arrangements in some cases, like when a vendor like Kentucky Cuts offers fresh flowers.
“The fresh flowers have been a big hit this year,” Norris said.
The delivery and pickup service has allowed people to still access fresh produce and products throughout the year.
“We’ve actually seen sales go up,” Norris said. “The community’s been very supportive of the Crop Shop.”
