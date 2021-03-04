The Southern Kentucky Patriots will host a food giveaway Sunday at the Anna Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.
Nonperishable food is available to anyone in need, but the SOKY Patriots primarily serve veterans and disabled people, according to Michael Bessette, an organizer for the group.
“There is a lot of food and hunger anxiety right now in our society, so we’ve got to help each other,” Bessette said.
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland will provide the food for Sunday’s giveaway.
– More information can be found @SOKYPATRIOTSINC on Facebook. Donations can be made online at soky patriots.org.
Commented