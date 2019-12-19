The Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration will return for its second year at the Capitol Arts Center at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Warren County Public Library and Lost River Sessions will present the concert.
“It’s an opportunity for people in the community to gather at this time of year and hear some Celtic music and learn a little bit about the solstice and how it’s been observed through the years,” Warren County Public Library Director Lisa Rice said.
The event will feature local musicians Rebecca Baumback on fiddle and Skip Cleavinger on Irish pipes and tin whistle. In addition to musical performances, there will be Celtic readings.
Cleavinger approached Rice with the idea for this event.
“I think many people in the community know and really enjoy his music. We felt like it would be something the community would really love to hear this time of year,” Rice said.
“Skip’s one of those guys that everybody in the community who knows him loves his music, and I’m excited to see his take on this Celtic music is,” said Darius Barati, producer of Lost River Sessions presented by Western Kentucky University’s PBS and public radio.
This event fits perfectly within Lost River Sessions’ and the library’s missions. The library aims to present educational and engaging activities to better serve the community.
“We really feel like this event is both. It is entertainment, but there is also an educational component to it as well,” Rice said.
One of Lost River Sessions’ goals is to spotlight musicians from the area, and this event does just that.
“We’ve always had a big emphasis on featuring musicians from around the area as much as we can, and this event is perfect,” Barati said.
– Tickets to the event are free and are available at http://warrenpl.org/tickets/.
