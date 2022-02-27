'Song for Coretta' coming to Phoenix Theatre

It took a while, but Public Theatre of Kentucky and the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission have come up with a play that pays homage to both February's Black History Month and March's Women's History Month.
On Thursday, PTK in partnership with the Human Rights Commission will begin a series of nine performances at its Phoenix Theatre of "A Song for Coretta," a play written by African American playwright Pearl Cleage that tells the story of five fictional women drawn together as mourners after the death of Coretta Scott King.
"Before the pandemic, (Human Rights Commission Executive Director) Alice Gatewood Waddell and I had talked about doing something like this," said Amber Turner, producing artistic director at PTK. "We wanted to do something for Black History and Women's History months.
"This script is perfect. It tells a great story."
Cleage's script was inspired by the long line of mourners who came to Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church on Feb. 6, 2006, to pay their respects to the widow of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
The five women at the center of the play, aged 17 to 57, come from diverse backgrounds but build connections through the memory and legacy of Coretta Scott King.
"It's definitely a show that's going to make people think," said Felicia Bland, who plays Gwen Johnson, an Army veteran who is one of the five mourners. "I usually do one play per year, and this is one I've been waiting for. I really wanted to do it."
Bland is joined in the cast by Linda Hill, Ashtyn Browning, JuaWanda Coleman and AshLand Page.
Like Bland, Coleman expects the play to be both thought-provoking and entertaining.
Coleman, who has performed in theatrical and musical productions in Nashville, plays Mona Lisa Martin, who has come from New Orleans to pay her respects to King.
"It's an eye-opener," Coleman said. "It brings to life these five ladies who all have different stories and backgrounds. Primarily, to me, it shows that women can be strong, brave and intelligent. In this case, the women come together through the life of Coretta."
"A Song for Coretta" has been performed at many venues throughout the country since its 2007 debut at Atlanta's 7 Stages Theatre, and Waddell said she has wanted to bring it to Bowling Green for years.
"For several years we discussed doing the play here," Waddell said, "and then COVID came along and changed things."
Although the play was purposefully scheduled at the end of Black History Month and as a kickoff to Women's History Month, Waddell said the story is "something we should celebrate all year long."
"With it being Women's History Month, it should generate some interest," Waddell said. "It's good to celebrate Black history and women's history. We hope to give Bowling Green residents plenty of opportunity to see it."
"A Song for Coretta," which is directed by Western Kentucky University Department of Theatre and Dance professor emeritus Bill Leonard, is scheduled for nine performances at the 146-seat Phoenix Theatre.
It will be performed March 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. each evening and again on March 10-12 at the same time. Sunday performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. on both March 6 and March 13.
A school-day performance is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 9.
More information about the performances and ticket information can be found at ptkbg.org or by calling PTK at 270-781-6233.