Each year, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters, the majority of which are home fires.
To help reduce incidences of deaths and injuries, American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky and South Central Bank in Glasgow will hold a Sound the Alarm fire safety and smoke alarm installation event Nov. 11-12.
Red Cross volunteers and local partners will canvass neighborhoods throughout Barren County installing free smoke alarms and helping families create escape plans.
American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky Executive Director Jennifer Capps said that since the Home Fire Campaign began in 2014, more than 1,400 lives have been saved across the country, with 82 of those in Kentucky.
"Working smoke alarms reduce the risk of death from home fires by half," she said. "We've found that many homes we visit either don't have working smoke alarms or they are expired."
She said volunteers will install alarms with 10-year lithium batteries so there's no need to replace the batteries throughout the year.
Installation sign-ups are underway at South Central Bank locations in Barren County at 208 South Broadway, 615 Happy Valley Road and 165 Beaver Trail Road.
Residents may also call 270-715-1129 and leave their name, address and phone number.
Once registered, residents will be contacted to set a time for alarm installation.
Capps said she hopes to see around 200 smoke alarms installed and that volunteers are still needed to help with the effort.
Those interested in volunteering can leave a message at 270-715-1129 with their name, e-mail address and cell number.
Training will begin at 9 a.m. each day and teams of two to three will be sent to install alarms and provide residents with home fire safety education.
"It's a wonderful way to kick off the season of giving," Capps said.