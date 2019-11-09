The South Arts Film Series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a screening of “The Short History of the Long Road.”
The screening, at the Capitol Arts Center, 416 E. Main Ave., is free. No ticket is required.
Filmmaker Ani Simon-Kennedy said the movie is set within the American micro-culture of van dwelling, which she said involves people who have chosen to spend their lives off the grid and have taken to the open road as a permanent way of life.
“The movie’s narrative is rooted within a story of love and loss, but more crucially, the movie depicts a quest that’s led by a quietly heroic young woman,” Simon-Kennedy said. “As she takes to the road with limited resources, her physical journey across multiple states creates the literal motor of the film: a girl coming into adulthood, mourning the sudden death of her father, with whom she has been on the road since birth. For Nola’s father, van dwelling was a symbol of liberation as well as a relic of his freewheeling days. For Nola, it is simply the only home she has ever known.”
Nola, played by Sabrina Carpenter, sets out to search for her mother Cheryl, played by Maggie Siff, after the death of her father, played by Steven Ogg. Simon-Kennedy said that during Nola’s search for her mother, her van, named The Hulk, breaks down.
“After her van breaks down unexpectedly, she forges a bond with an auto body shop owner, played by Danny Trejo, and Nola senses the possibility of mooring her ship in this storm,” said Simon-Kennedy, who was raised in Paris and is currently based in New York.
“As a filmmaker, I believe it is my duty to tell stories with truth and empathy,” Simon-Kennedy said. “We are living in a divisive time, and it’s important to shed light on voices that lie in the shadows. ‘The Short History of the Long Road’ depicts the fortitude of resilience, especially when following the most devastating of blows, in the most under-resourced of areas.
“While Nola’s story is set within a unique subculture, I believe her story is universal. If we are lucky, or attentive, we all experience a moment in our lives when we realize that our own upbringing has shaped us in ways profound. I hope this film inspires audiences to take the road less traveled, to open their eyes to others and maybe to consider also if the life they’ve chosen is truly the one they want for themselves.”
Rob Hankins, the vice president and chief of external affairs at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, which is presenting the series, said films in the series have been well-attended and he hopes the turnout continues.
“We try to reach out and work with groups that relate to the film,” Hankins said. “We have been able to bring in crowds based on those significant topics so that has helped with the crowd sizes. We also have had a small group of folks that have come to the film each time.”
Ernie Small, a board member of SKyPAC and also part of the Capitol Arts Center committee, said the film series is a valuable asset.
“Each film seems to attract different people for different reasons,” he said. “I think the Southern Circuit of Independent Filmmakers has been a valuable addition to our community as far as entertainment and the opportunity for people to see independent films that are award-winning.”
Small added that it is an opportunity for Western Kentucky University film students to meet with the directors.
“We have gotten more involved with the WKU film program and the students that are majoring in film are able to meet these directors who are involved with the films, which to me is a great opportunity for students to meet those who (are) out making movies,” Small said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.