Historic South Union Shaker Village in Logan County will take a step back in time when it hosts baseball games that are straight out of the 19th century.
The Bluegrass Barons will play the Canton, Ohio, Cornshuckers in a vintage baseball doubleheader at the village from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27.
The Barons are a vintage baseball club based in Lexington that plays baseball under rules from 1869 with vintage uniforms and equipment that would have been used in that era. Their home field is Waveland Historical Site in Lexington.
Pitchers must throw underhanded. Fielders must make plays barehanded, since gloves were not allowed until later.
The team plays from March through October at different locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
The event is open to the general public, and admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-12. All proceeds from the event will go toward the village.
South Union Shaker Village Curator of Collections Sally Givens said the Barons’ Ben Clouse contacted the village about setting up the opportunity.
“They have played at other historic sites in Kentucky, usually a bit farther north from here, but they were going to be in the area and saw a chance to do something with us,” Givens said. “We are hoping we draw out a new demographic and a large crowd. A lot of people who come out here are just in awe with the setting, and they call it a type of oasis in the country.”
Givens said both games will be seven innings in length. The games will only be canceled due to severe weather that includes lightning. Then games will still be played in rain.
The museum said those who plan to attend should bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks as the games will be played on the village lawn where they are no bleachers.
Fans will be properly socially distanced as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want everyone to feel as safe as possible during this event,” Givens said.
Located at 896 Shaker Museum Road in Logan County, the South Union Shaker Village was founded by Shakers in 1807 and remained active until 1922.
The National Park Service said the village was formerly comprised of 225 buildings and 6,000 acres of land.
Now, the Shaker Museum at South Union owns and manages eight Shaker buildings and 600 acres of original farmland. It houses the largest collection of Southern Shaker furniture in the United States.
Until further notice, museum hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday due to pandemic.
