Metal continues to improve the mettle of the southcentral Kentucky economy.
Already home to such metal-based employers as Logan Aluminum, Bowling Green Metalforming, Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel and Kobe Aluminum, the region is now adding a startup called Southern Coil Solutions that will provide storage and distribution of aluminum and steel coils from a plant to be built in Warren County's Kentucky Transpark.
Headed by former Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel President and CEO Mark Loik, Southern Coil Solutions is building a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a nine-acre tract near the Crown Verity plant in the Transpark.
According to a news release, the company will invest $27 million to build the plant, which is targeted for completion in December and is expected to eventually employ 30 people.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said the new company is a great fit in Bowling Green, now home to the Metals Innovation Initiative, a nonprofit organization created to promote Kentucky's metal-based employers.
"The state founded the metals cluster in recognition of the concentration of metals-related companies that are here," Bunch said. "Having a state-of-the-art coil facility will help us grow that part of the economy."
The news release said the new facility will be "equipped with advanced automation systems to streamline the storage and distribution of aluminum and steel coils."
Loik, quoted in the news release, said the new company "will continually invest in cutting-edge technology, expanding our infrastructure, and developing strong partnerships to become a trusted name in the industry."
Loik had some help in getting the company started. Among the investors is local real estate developer David Chandler, who developed The Hub residential and commercial community on Lovers Lane along with various other properties.
"It's great to see him (Chandler) invest in this community in many different ways," Bunch said.
Southern Coil Solutions is also getting some help from state tax incentives.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program that will provide up to $600,000 in tax incentives based on the $27 million investment and the employment goals.
In addition, KEDFA approved Southern Coil Solutions for up to $150,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act that allows companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures and equipment.
