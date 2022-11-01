The Southern Kentucky Choral Society will perform composer Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” on Friday.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at Western Kentucky University’s Van Meter Hall.
Artistic director Paul Hondorp said the piece has been orchestrated for a chamber-sized orchestra “and we will fill the stage of Van Meter.”
“It’s really powerful and energizing music,” he said. “It’s a setting of Psalm 100 in seven different languages with musical colorings from the languages represented.”
Over 100 performers, including a choir, orchestra and student soloists, will perform the work by Forrest, who Hondorp describes as a “modern composer who writes music that is accessible to both audiences and performers.”
He said that in this particular piece, the percussion section is featured heavily.
“There’s nothing like hearing a chorus and orchestra together in a live environment,” he said.
Hondorp, in his 20th year at WKU and 20th season with the choral society, said the group performs two concerts each semester.
He said the community-based group is “a really great assemblage of a cross-section of our community, half of which are students and half of which are people from all walks of life,” including doctors, lawyers, teachers, administrators, faculty, staff and high school students.
The choral society’s mission statement is “A community partnership of campus and community dedicated to the choral arts.”
“It’s interesting for people to know that the choral society has performed twice at Carnegie Hall, once under my direction in 2019,” Hondorp said.
He said that anyone in the community is welcome to audition for the group. Information on auditions can be found at www.sokychoir.org.
Tickets for Friday’s concert, which are available at the door, are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Cash and checks will be accepted.