A free information service funded through United Way of Southern Kentucky is connecting people affected by the coronavirus pandemic to numerous resources.
Southern Kentucky 211 is a free, confidential 24-hour referral and information service connecting people in southcentral Kentucky to trained call specialists who can locate health and human services for callers.
The 211 hotline provides callers with phone numbers and other contact information for agencies that can best assist them with health-related questions, including local health departments, emergency management offices, mental health assistance services, the Kentucky Department of Health and several local officials.
— For more information, visit the United Way of Southern Kentucky's website at www.uwsk.org.
