After being temporarily shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing rules, the Southern Recycling drop-off location for household recyclables at 63 N. Graham Ave. will reopen Monday for Warren County residents.
"We're opening it back up with a few rules in place to keep everybody safe," said Rob Rutherford, president of Southern Recycling.
Rutherford said the drop-off location will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Southern Recycling website said the following rules will be in place to keep employees and customers safe:
- Only one customer will be allowed out of their vehicle at a time.
- All materials must be loose; anything in plastic bags will not be accepted.
- Customers will be responsible for placing material into marked receptacles.
- Customers must maintain adequate social distancing, maintaining the six-foot rule.
The drop-off location, now the only recycling option for county residents since Southern Recycling ended its curbside pickup program March 31, will continue through July 31, when Southern Recycling's contract with the county ends.
Even the temporary option is welcomed by recycling advocates such as Laura Knight, organizer for the Bowling Green field office of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a statewide organization that promotes progressive policies and programs.
"I'm excited to see that they're able to offer some sort of service, and I hope it will expand," Knight said. "I'm still hoping we'll have some options for curbside recycling."
Warren Fiscal Court has given approval for Warren County Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan to advertise for proposals for recycling and waste disposal, but the state of emergency brought about by the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that action.
Reagan said the county will request proposals for solid waste and recycling, and he said those proposals can be made together or individually. The deadline to have new franchisees in place is Aug. 1, but Reagan said that doesn’t mean a new recycling franchisee will begin operating that day.
Rutherford said Southern Recycling, which has offered curbside recycling in the county since 1995, will not be among the bidders this time.
The proposals will be reviewed by county staff and members of the fiscal court’s solid waste working group and ultimately voted on by fiscal court.
According to the county’s Environmental Planning and Assistance website, Kentucky counties are still operating under a 1990 state mandate that a minimum of 25 percent of all waste be diverted from landfills.
But finding a new recycling vendor will be difficult, based on the current economics of recycling plastic, paper, glass and aluminum.
Reagan and Rutherford both said recycling markets have been poor since 2018, when China stopped accepting plastics and other recyclables, eliminating about half the market for those items and shredding the recycling business model.
"The (household) recycling business is so bad, and that's been going on for more than a year," Rutherford said.
For that reason, any future curbside recycling program is likely to cost more per household than the current $2.65 per month. But Knight believes many residents would ante up a higher fee to divert more items from landfills.
"A lot of folks do see the value of recycling," she said. "There may be a cost increase, but it would go to something positive."
