Scrap metal will no longer be part of the Houchens Industries business mix.
Southern Recycling, among the first non-grocery businesses acquired by Bowling Green-based Houchens, has been sold to Orange, Calif.-based SA Recycling.
An employee-owned conglomerate known in recent years for its acquisitions, Houchens is now on the selling end of a deal that will allow SA Recycling to continue its expansion into the Southeast.
A company that handles the scrap metal from many Bowling Green-area manufacturers, Southern Recycling outgrew its small Clay Street location in downtown Bowling Green and in 2019 opened a $7.5 million headquarters on North Graham Street near Plum Springs.
That new facility and Southern Recycling’s other business assets are now part of a company that has been extending its reach into the Southeast by purchasing a number of scrap-metal processing companies in recent years.
With the acquisition, SA Recycling now operates 87 scrap-metal processing facilities from coast to coast. Since 2016, the company has boosted its presence in the Southeast with purchases of recyclers in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi.
Southern Recycling fit that growth strategy, according to SA Recycling Vice President for Industrial Marketing Thomas Knippel.
“Southern Recycling is an exceptionally well-run company that is strategically located for us,” Knippel said.
Having the North Graham Street facility that includes a 50,000-square-foot warehouse and is capable of processing up to 70,000 tons of scrap per month made Southern Recycling even more attractive.
“A lot of it is about location,” Knippel said. “But it makes it much easier when you don’t have to rebuild the facility.”
Building that facility became necessary because of Southern Recycling’s growth. Spurred by Bowling Green’s expanding manufacturing sector, the company has gone from processing about 500 tons of metal per month in 2003 to handling more than 25,000 tons of metal, paper and plastic each month these days.
A news release said the acquisition became effective Aug. 13 and also includes Southern Recycling operations in Nashville and Owensboro.
Knippel said the Southern Recycling facilities will immediately be re-branded as SA Recycling, a 2,000-employee joint venture between Adams Steel and Sims Limited.
But he isn’t expecting many other changes.
“I think the changes will be minimal,” he said. “The employment base should stay the same.”
Knippel doesn’t expect a return to the curbside recycling program that Southern Recycling operated in Warren County from 1995 until last March.
A money-loser in recent years for Southern Recycling, the curbside recycling program doesn’t fit with SA Recycling’s business plan either.
“Household recycling is a challenging business,” Knippel said. “There’s intrinsic value in metals, but the lower value for plastics and paper makes it difficult.”
The sale, while unusual for Houchens, isn’t unprecedented. One of the largest 100% employee-owned companies in the nation, Houchens in 2018 sold its interest in securities firm Hilliard Lyons to Wisconsin-based wealth management company Baird.
Houchens, a 104-year-old company that has more than 16,000 employees companywide, continues to grow in other areas. Its diversified holdings include food stores, restaurants, pharmacies, insurance, construction, manufacturing and retail optical stores.
Just this year, Houchens announced its acquisition of Lee Masonry Products and opened the new Crossroads Express store on Scottsville Road, introducing the Slim Chickens restaurant franchise to Bowling Green.
The company has already identified a location on Nashville Road for a second Slim Chickens location and has demolished three buildings near East 10th Avenue and the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, presumably for another development.