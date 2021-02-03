Add two more names to the list of people Robert Boone has helped with career development – his own and Jon Sowards.
Boone, president and chief executive officer of the Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board since August 2017, said this week he will be leaving the workforce board to take a job with Connecticut-based Career Team, a direct services provider of workforce solutions with a national reach.
Boone, who will remain in Bowling Green and work remotely for Career Team, might have also created an opportunity for Sowards, the current vice president of operations for the workforce board. Sowards, who was hired by Boone in September 2018, was recommended Wednesday by the WDB executive committee to replace Boone when he leaves March 1.
The full board of directors will consider Sowards for the position Feb. 11.
For Boone, the Career Team opportunity came along almost by accident.
“It’s something that really wasn’t on my radar, but it’s a great opportunity that will enable me to stay in Bowling Green,” he said.
Boone, 39, will be Career Team’s chief officer for national workforce solutions but will be able to work remotely.
He will maintain some ties to the local workforce board at Career Team, which has been the direct services provider for the WDB since June 2018 and is the creator of the Career Edge computer-based program for job seekers that is being utilized locally and by the Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development.
“We’re disappointed to lose Robert, but we’re happy he’ll be with one of our contractors,” said Ron Sowell, chairman of the WDB’s board of directors.
Sowell said bringing Boone on board helped stabilize a workforce board that had experienced some rough waters. The WDB ended its service provider contract with the Barren River Area Development District in 2016 and then cut ties with the ResCare service provider two years later.
“We were very fortunate to be able to recruit Robert to Bowling Green,” Sowell said. “He has done a fantastic job of recruiting the people we needed.
“He was our first and only employee, then he quickly took stock of the situation and set the course for the following three years.”
It has been a course that has brought stability and growth to the workforce board. The WDB has been able to transition away from its contract with Washington, D.C.-based consultant Lori Strumpf and become more self-sufficient.
From his start as a staff of one, Boone now oversees a staff of 10 other employees who serve workforce-related issues in a 10-county region. That staff has made a transition away from offices in the Kentucky Career Center on Chestnut Street to new quarters in Western Kentucky University’s South Campus next to the Knicely Center.
Initially largely dependent for funding on the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the workforce board has procured grants and donations that have increased the organization’s annual budget from about $2 million when Boone started to $4 million today.
“We’re providing more programming, and we’ve been able to hire more staff,” Boone said. “Fundraising and grant writing have allowed us to be a first-class organization.”
The growth of the WDB caught the attention of Christopher Kuselias, chief executive of Career Team.
“Robert was quick to learn,” Kuselias said. “I thought he was doing a great job in the way he handled the transition (to Career Team). I became a fan of his. We’re excited about having Robert join us.”
Since he will still be in Bowling Green, Boone said he hopes to help with the transition to his successor.
“I’m dedicated to making sure that my departure will have minimal impact and we don’t lose momentum,” he said. “I think the organization is in a great spot to make a transition. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be making this move.”
Sowell is confident that a transition to Sowards, who came to the workforce board after a career in the U.S. Army, would be smooth.
“It is imperative that the workforce board move quickly to fill the vacancy created by Dr. Boone’s departure to make certain that we have continuity in the programming administered by our team of direct personnel and contractors,” Sowell said in an email. “We are fortunate to have as our current vice president an individual with the vast experience that Col. Sowards possesses. If the full board accepts the recommendation of the executive committee, we anticipate a very smooth transition in leadership.”
Sowards believes working with Boone for more than two years has prepared him for the CEO’s role.
“As vice president, my job was to bring Robert’s vision to life and put processes in place,” he said. “Now priority No.1 will be to sustain the momentum and success we’ve had. Robert left big shoes to fill.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
