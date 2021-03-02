Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kentucky... Barren River at Bowling Green affecting Warren County. .Heavy rain from yesterday will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued as updates become available. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Barren River at Bowling Green. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 5:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 31.8 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Monday was 31.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 35.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening to 12.2 feet and begin rising again Friday morning. It will rise to 12.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Parks begin to flood. Most of Thomas Landing and Weldon Peete Park flood. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Boat Landing Road is impassable. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Most of Beech Bend Park floods. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, Several homes along river begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.9 feet on 03/03/1997. &&