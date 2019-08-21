Spartan 4x4, the automotive customization shop created last year by a trio of Western Kentucky University students and housed originally in WKU's Small Business Accelerator on Nashville Road, has expanded its business and its footprint in Bowling Green.
The company, which does custom renovations of trucks, jeeps and other vehicles, has moved from its 1,200-square-foot space in the business accelerator to a 6,000-square-foot headquarters on Chester Court off Scottsville Road.
The business still does custom builds but also carries various aftermarket parts and provides services such as alignments, lighting and welding. Employment has grown from three to six.
"We've expanded our services quite a bit," said Hunter Lee, Spartan 4x4's marketing manager. "We basically do it all now."
Spartan 4x4 CEO Robert Bowden III said the company briefly had a small shop in the NCM Motorsports Park for doing mechanical work that has now been incorporated into the Chester Court location.
"We now have everything in one location," Bowden said. "We can service four or five vehicles at one time. We're definitely moving in the right direction."
