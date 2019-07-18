Hidden bars with bootlegged alcohol and secret passwords became a staple during Prohibition in the early 1900s, and two men want to revive that part of American culture by opening a speakeasy-themed bar in downtown Bowling Green.
Business partners Chris Kerraker, owner of Blue Holler Brew Supplies, and Joe Brazell, 6-4-3 Sports Bar + Grill manager, said The Office at 912 will be at 912 State St. and is slated to be open this fall.
“This is the one thing Bowling Green doesn’t have yet,” Kerraker said. “We’ve got the college bars … but (they’re) not the place for a lot of people. So we want to fill the void (with a) place where people feel comfortable walking in, sitting down and everybody knows your name.”
That intimacy and privacy will be reminiscent of a historical speakeasy, where one usually had to know someone to get in, to avoid the illegal drinking establishment from getting shut down.
To achieve that exclusivity, Kerraker said he’s working with the Kentucky Beverage and Alcohol Department to put a key card lock on the front door.
“So you will have to have a key card to get in in the first place, (and) when you have a key card then you can bring in a handful of friends. If we like them, then they get a key, too. We haven’t decided whether you’ll have to purchase the key or (if) we just give them out.”
The key card idea is still in the works, and the owners want to make it clear that everybody is welcome and no one will be turned away.
The name of the bar, The Office at 912, also adds to the speakeasy theme because an office isn’t typically where people go to drink.
“We want to give people an idea that can get stuck in their head that’s like, ‘Hey, ya know, I want to escape for a little while. … I need to go to The Office (at 912),’ ” Brazell said with a laugh. “You’ve always got an excuse if you’re at The Office (at 912) to have a drink.”
With 1,650 square feet of usable space, the partners plan to have a 32-foot bar with 20 seats, 10 bistro tables with three to four chairs each, and bench seating wrapped around the large window by the entrance.
Exposed brick walls, wooden floors, silver ceiling tiles and old-style light fixtures aim to give the bar a 1920s vibe.
There will also be room for live music and possibly a stand-up piano, but “the music won’t be so loud that you can’t talk to the person next to you,” Kerraker said.
When it opens, The Office at 912 will become the fourth bar on the square, and the partners hope it will bring new clientele to the area.
“We’ve got a lot of people that come to my original Blue Holler that don’t come downtown. So, we can open up a place like this … (and) what it will do is bring people downtown that don’t normally come here,” Kerraker said.
Beginning as friends, and now business partners, both men said their experiences in the bar industry compliment each other.
“I know the paperwork, the business end of it … (and) I do know alcohol, but when it comes to making drinks, (Brazell) is the man,” Kerraker said.
All drinks will be freshly made, and Brazell plans to create signature cocktails. Blue Holler may also launch a special beer only available at the bar.
“Downtown is growing, they’re doing all the renovations, all the extra development and everything down here, we need a bar that is a little nicer, with the better quality drinks without the extra high bar tab added onto it,” Kerraker said.
