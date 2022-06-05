Knowing what industrial prospects are looking for has paid off for the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark.
By having a “speculative” building available last year, the Transpark was able to persuade semi-trailer maker Fruehauf to bring its first U.S. manufacturing plant in a quarter-century to the burgeoning industrial park.
Fruehauf, which celebrated the grand opening of that plant Thursday, made truck trailers in the U.S. from 1918 through 1997, when it moved operations to Mexico.
Now a subsidiary of Mexico-based Fultra Group, Fruehauf re-entered the U.S. with a June 2021 announcement that it would set up shop in a 125,000-square-foot spec building that is one of six such buildings either completed or being developed by the Dominion Commercial Assets corporation headed by Bowling Green attorney Michael Vitale.
Already home to 75 employees, the building that is expected to eventually have nearly 290 workers gave Fruehauf an opportunity to move quickly.
“The building and the support offered made the decision to move to Bowling Green an easy one,” said Tom Wiseman, president of Fruehauf Inc. “We caught them at the right time.
“The plot had been leveled and prepped for the building. We were able to make some changes to tailor it to our needs. It worked out quite well.”
So well that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a trip to Bowling Green for Thursday’s ceremonial ribbon cutting.
While praising the $15 million investment being made by Fruehauf, Beshear also gave kudos to the industrial-recruitment efforts that allowed the company to begin production quickly.
“We want to make sure these companies are up and running faster in Kentucky than anywhere else,” Beshear said.
That’s also the goal of Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch and the chamber’s economic development team.
While some companies, like the recently announced Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, put up their own plants, Bunch knows the value of having buildings ready when prospects are scouting sites.
“We always try to have buildings ready,” Bunch said. “Statistics show that seven out of 10 industrial prospects want a building, not just a site.”
That strategy has proven successful, with Nova Steel moving in 2020 into a spec building put up by the Bowling Green Area Economic Development Authority.
In the case of Fruehauf, Bunch said the building that was being built for Dominion by Stewart Richey Construction “made a huge difference” in Fruehauf’s decision.
The Fruehauf factory is the fourth spec building developed by Dominion in the Transpark, and two more are in the works.
Dominion’s first three buildings were 60,000 square feet, but now Vitale’s group is developing the larger structures to meet the needs of companies like Fruehauf.
Bunch said the Fruehauf plant could be expanded, but Wiseman doubts that will happen anytime soon.
“We’re on 25 acres, but a lot of that is being used for parking the trailers we make,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman explained that Fruehauf plans to produce as many as 5,000 trailers per year at the factory, ranging from 28-footers to 57-footers.
Finding the employees needed to reach that production level in the current tight labor market is the company’s main focus now.
“The Bowling Green community has worked hard at giving us the resources to promote ourselves and find employees,” Wiseman said.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has also accommodated Fruehauf, approving last year up to $4 million in tax incentives over 10 years as an enticement.
Those incentives are based on the company meeting its planned $12 million (since raised to $15 million) investment and hiring 288 workers with an average hourly pay of $21 with benefits.