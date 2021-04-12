Despite disagreeable weather, Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Track and Field made its return Saturday at Warren Central High School after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While numbers were a bit down this year due to heavy rain, 38 athletes competed in the regional meet from Allen, Edmonson, Grayson, Logan, Simpson, Todd and Warren counties.
This was the first of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 8 in Louisville.
The Area 5 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets statewide.
In all, more than 500 athletes with disabilities throughout the state are expected to participate in area track and field competitions.
“It’s the first return to track for us in the year 2021,” Volunteer Services Manager for Special Olympics Kentucky Kelli Firquin said. “Obviously, we all know that March took a turn last year. Our spring season was lost due to COVID-19. So, we are really excited to be back today. These athletes have been training, and they are excited to be out here. They deserve the opportunity to compete.”
Firquin said the meet also featured developmental events for athletes whose abilities don’t necessarily allow them to be in traditional events.
Special Olympics was able to hold each of its scheduled events, which mirror traditional track and field meets such as the 100-meter dash and shot put.
Qualifying athletes from Saturday’s competition will compete at the State Summer Games on June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Bowling Green’s Jacey Marcum was one of the athletes who competed Saturday. She said it was the first time she had ever participated in a track and field meet.
“I was really excited,” Marcum said. “It was definitely different because I had never done it before. It was just really exciting. I would do it again for sure.”
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Participation is open to all individuals 8 years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.
Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 11,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th anniversary of the global movement in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.