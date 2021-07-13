Bowling Green Special Olympics will take to the links this month for its inaugural Swing Unified Golf Scramble at Indian Hills Country Club.
The event was originally planned for July 2020, but Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Special Populations Instructor Cameron Levis said it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the fundraiser is scheduled to take place July 26 at 9 a.m. Registration for participants will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Teams of three individuals can register for the scramble until July 21 by contacting Levis at 270-393-3265 or cameron.levis@bgky.org.
Each group will be paired with a Special Olympics athlete for their fourth teammate.
Levis said the event is primarily a fundraiser, but it will also create an accepting environment meant to merge people with and without disabilities.
“Swing unified means that people with all abilities can come together and foster relationships and have a great time,” Levis said. “Obviously, golf scrambles are going on all the time, and we wanted to create something unique for our community and our athletes.”
The cost for each team to participate in the fundraiser is $150. That fee also covers admission for the Special Olympics athletes with whom they will be paired.
Levis said there are plenty of spots still open for teams.
“For our local Special Olympics program within parks and recreation, we are still a separate entity that ruins entirely off of donations,” he said. “This is another fundraiser that enables us to raise funds needed to support our athletes.”
Interested parties can also make donations at any time by contacting the special populations division of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation at 270-393-3408.
There are close to 100 athletes who compete in different sports through Bowling Green Special Olympics. Levis said there are 12 individuals who golf, and others will likely sign up for the scramble.
He also said Indian Hills Country Club has worked with Special Olympics for the past few years in its golf skills program. Levis said the club has been a “phenomenal partner” during that time.
“At the end of the day, my ultimate goal is just to see people come together and be unified,” Levis said. “If they leave smiling and experienced genuine joy – that’s our goal and a success. We hope this can be a wonderful event and a staple fundraiser for us for many years to come.”
