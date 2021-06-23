Customers of Bowling Green’s Spectrum cable television and internet provider will soon have easier access to the company’s services, which are expanding into mobile communications.
Charter Communications, which does business locally as Spectrum, is renovating the former Pier 1 Imports building at 2608 Scottsville Road, with plans to open a Spectrum Store this fall.
The store will replace the 515 Double Springs Road location as a customer support center, Charter Senior Director of Communications Michael Pedelty said.
“The current facility will still stand,” he said, “but it won’t have a retail component. It will be for operations-type people like construction and maintenance.”
A building permit filed with the city of Bowling Green said Charter is spending $65,000 to alter the commercial interior of the former Pier 1 Imports building.
“It will be a nice facility once it’s completed,” said Pedelty, who pointed out that the new store will allow Spectrum customers to peruse the company’s products and services.
“It will be more convenient, and it’s really more of an opportunity to see the products we offer,” he said.
Traditionally a cable TV, internet and landline telephone provider, Spectrum will now be offering mobile service at the new store.
Wireless network operator Verizon, which last year purchased Kentucky-based Bluegrass Cellular, recently entered into a Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement with Charter.
Charter last year launched 5G wireless services using Verizon’s network, and now the Spectrum Store will be able to offer that service and accompanying hardware.
“We’ll be able to sell mobile service there,” Pedelty said. “You can purchase phones and service at that location.”
The Scottsville Road store will be the latest of a number of Spectrum Stores being opened in Kentucky. A store in London opened in May, offering cable TV, internet, mobile and telephone services.
Pedelty said the new store will be similar to an AT&T or Verizon store.
“We’ll have kiosks for payments and people there to help,” he said. “These stores are more interactive.
“We’ll have sales representatives on the floor. When you come in, you get in a queue. It allows you to look around and see the products.”
Pedelty said the Spectrum Store could be open as soon as September. It will be open seven days a week, with hours of 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
