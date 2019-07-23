A roadside electronic device meant to deter speeding motorists was vandalized, and a man who confessed to the vandalism was arrested Monday.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched after receiving a report of a speed trailer being vandalized in the 2800 block of Plum Springs Road.
The speed trailer, which tracks the speed of passing drivers, had been placed there by the sheriff's office in response to a complaint about speeders.
The machine had been damaged by repeated blows from a hammer and pushed over, according to the sheriff's office.
A home surveillance video appeared to show a man, later identified as Foster Buchanan, 29, of Bowling Green, damaging the speed trailer.
Deputies made contact with Buchanan at his Calgary Way residence, where he admitted to the vandalism, according to the sheriff's office.
Buchanan was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
