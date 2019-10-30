Joye Beth Spinks has joined the English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm as an associate attorney practicing in the areas of environmental law and civil litigation.
Spinks grew up in Warren County and graduated from Warren East High School. Before going to law school, she taught at Ohio County High School for four years.
While attending Boston University School of Law, Spinks worked for the chairperson of the Joint Committee for the Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture in the Massachusetts state Legislature.
Spinks previously clerked with ELPO during the summer and her last semester of law school. In addition to building on her experience with environmental law, she worked with ELPO partners on several civil litigation matters. She has assisted with cases involving negligence, medical malpractice, commercial leases, environmental enforcement, estate administration, insurance policies and covenants not to compete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.