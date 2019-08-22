Spirit Halloween, the New Jersey-based seasonal seller of Halloween costumes and props, will be back in Bowling Green again this year, but the store will be in its third location in as many years.
Erin Springer, media relations manager for Spirit Halloween, said Monday a store will open in mid-September in the vacant former hh gregg location in the Greenwood Marketplace shopping center near Greenwood Mall. It will close the first week of November.
Brad Martens of Bowling Green’s Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate said Spirit Halloween will occupy 30,000 square feet at the location, which was announced earlier this year as the site of an indoor trampoline park called Sky’s The Limit.
The trampoline park, which is planned for both the empty hh gregg and Mighty Dollar locations, is still in the works.
It would be the second location for Sky’s The Limit, which is based in Elizabethtown.
“We’re still working with them,” Martens said. “It’s just a longer process than we thought it would be.”
At least for a few weeks, the property will have a tenant that is part of a growing retail business. Spirit Halloween, a subsidiary of Spirit Spencer’s Holdings Inc., has grown from 63 locations to more than 1,300 since 1999. The company website said the stores offer a variety of costumes as well as decorations, props and animatronics.
Springer said in an email that Spirit Halloween is still hiring workers for temporary jobs at the new Bowling Green location that is near the Regal Cinemas movie theater.
It will be a slightly less visible location than Spirit Halloween had the previous two years. It set up shop in the vacant Kmart building at 2945 Scottsville Road in 2017 and in the empty Toys R Us building at 3000 Scottsville Road in 2018.
The Kmart building, which closed in 2016 as part of the bankruptcy restructuring of Sears Holdings Corp., is now being renovated, with part of its 90,000 square feet being used for an expanded Kroger store and the rest as a new location for Hobby Lobby.
Currently located at 1751 Scottsville Road, Hobby Lobby is expected to occupy about 60,000 square feet of the former Kmart.
The 45,000-square-foot Toys R Us/Babies R Us building has been vacant since it closed in April 2018 as part of the parent company’s bankruptcy. It is listed as available on the website of Hill Street Properties, the company handling the selling or leasing of Toys R Us properties.
