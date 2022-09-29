The Skeleton's Lair haunted attraction this year is celebrating one of the most iconic horror characters of all time, Michael Myers.
The main character in the Halloween movie franchise has his roots in southcentral Kentucky, as original Halloween director John Carpenter grew up in Bowling Green and peppered his films with local references.
Skeleton's Lair owner Amy Burge said they decided to make this "kind of a year of Michael Myers" as there is "a lot of anticipation" regarding the character as the final movie of the new Halloween trilogy, "Halloween Ends," is in theaters this October.
Along with scenes and characters from the Halloween movies, Skeleton's Lair will have a special guest making appearances who is tied to the Halloween franchise.
On Oct. 14 and 15, Douglas Tait will be at Skeleton's Lair. Tait is best known for playing Myers in "Halloween Kills," doubling for James Jude Courtney. He also played Jason Voorhees in "Freddy vs. Jason." Tait also makes frequent TV appearances, as he plays the popular Sasquatch character in the Jack Links Beef Jerky commercials.
Skeleton’s Lair is now in its 23rd year of operation on Cemetery Road between Bowling Green and Scottsville. There are four themed attractions: Skeleton’s Lair Haunted Woods, Gold City Ghostride Haunted Hayride, Doomsday Doll Factory Haunted House and Skeletal Visions 3D.
Burge said while many horror attractions moved to more animatronics during the coronavirus pandemic, Skeleton's Lair continues to primarily use live actors — who are in ample supply this year.
"We've had more actors (apply) than we've ever had before," said Burge, who has had to turn some away.
The interest was also evident in strong turnout during the opening weekend.
"We're expecting a really great year," she said.
For ticket information, directions and more information visit http://www.skeletonslair.com/ or call 270-622-8171.
Other Halloween attractions include:
•The Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department will have its Haunted Hallow House and Hayride at dusk every Friday and Saturday in October at 1780 Wingfield Church Road.
Chief Brandon Graham said the attraction, which will include chainsaws, clowns and zombies, has been around for at least 18 years.
"We usually have a pretty good turnout," he said. "The first weekend is usually a little slow, but it picks up later."
Graham said food, such as chili and potato soup, will be served each night.
The cost for the attraction, which opens at dusk, is $12 for adults and free for ages 5 and under. Credit cards are not accepted.
All proceeds will benefit the Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department.
•The second annual Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash will take place at Thoroughbred Express at 707 W. Main St. in Glasgow.
Creepy clowns will be the stars of the tunnel's "Freak Show" from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22.
Silver screen favorites, including Michael Myers, Leatherface and Freddy Krueger, will be featured for the tunnel's "Horror on 707 West Main Street," from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween.
Tickets are $20 per carload and can be purchased online or by visiting Thoroughbred Express' Facebook page.
•Raven's Cross Haunted Village, located at 907 Mammoth Cave Road in Cave City, will have its haunted attraction every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 11 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and online at ravenscrosshauntedvillage.com.
Base ticket price is $25 and there will be optional add ons.
•The Cave City Fire Department's Haunted Woods at Jellystone Park will be every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m. at 950 Mammoth Cave Road in Cave City.
Tickets are $15 per person (cash only) and all proceeds go to the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department.
—Ann Marie Dotson contributed to this article.