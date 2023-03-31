Sports betting, medical marijuana become law

House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, (left), and Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, present Senate Bill 47, a bill to legalize medicinal cannabis, before the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee Thursday.

 Legislative Research Commission

After years-long efforts, sports betting and medical marijuana were passed within 15 minutes of each other on the final day of the legislative session in Frankfort. 

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you