Sports betting, medical marijuana become law

After years-long efforts, sports betting and medical marijuana were passed within 15 minutes of each other on the final day of the legislative session in Frankfort.
Both were officially signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear the following day, Friday.
The bill to legalize sports betting, House Bill 551, faced an uphill climb this session, needing 3/5ths of the votes in each chamber as opposed to a simple majority, to pass in a non-budget year as a revenue-raising bill.
It met that threshold with a 25-12 vote in the Senate on Thursday.
Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, said that while he was personally opposed to the bill, the opinion of his constituency changed with redistricting, and so he decided to vote yes.
"I have made a pretty hard case against this bill at home, but I will tell you, I've come up short," Smith said. "The voters of my new district want to be able to have this freedom. ... It's my duty to carry out the wishes of the people that I serve."
Other state senators, including Sen. Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro, and Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, spoke against the bill on principle.
"We should remember that with each vote we must ask ourselves, is Kentucky a better place off or a worst place because of our vote," Schickel said. "Hyper gambling, which will not improve our society, and allowing sports betting, especially on collegiate sports and to a lesser degree on professional sports, concerns me deeply.”
Before Beshear signed the bill into law, sponsor Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, acknowledged that legalizing sports betting was a team effort.
"Short of (the medical marijuana bill), this might be the most bipartisan bill that was signed this session," he said.
The law gives the racing commission six months to establish regulations after it goes into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year, meaning that Kentuckians can expect to be able to legally bet by the end of 2023.
“We talk about having a competitive business climate, but we were not allowing an important business that every state around us was," Beshear said. "Our dollars were supporting Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio and other states, but now, after years of urging action, sports betting is finally going to be legal in Kentucky."
Beshear also signed medical marijuana into law Friday after it made it through the House 66-32.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, it will be available to people suffering from:
- cancer;
- chronic, severe, intractable or debilitating pain;
- epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder;
- multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms or spasticity;
- chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome;
- PTSD; or
- any other medical conditions proven to be alleviated by medical marijuana as determined by the Kentucky Center for Cannabis.
It comes after five years of "hard-fought legislative effort," said Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, who sponsored the bill.
"You will have a second option, you will not have to rely on opioids," he said. “Kentucky has a severe addiction problem, and I think SB47 – medical marijuana – can be part of that solution.”
Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, promised that the legislature would fix some of the remaining issues with the bill next session before it goes into effect, like an unpopular provision allowing school nurses to administer the medicine to a minor if the school district OK'd it.
"There are thousands of Kentuckians who just want to be and feel better," Nemes said. "... What a glorious day it is."