By ANN MARIE DOTSON
In an effort to aid in the restoration of the meadow at Lost River Cave, Wild Ones Southern Kentucky Chapter and Lost River Cave will have its annual Spring BioBlitz from 8 a.m. to noon April 15 at the meadow.
Volunteers are needed for this ongoing restoration which benefits the local wildlife that rely on this special habitat.
The meadow was developed in 2019 when Lost River Cave naturalists and volunteers began removing invasive plant species that were damaging the ecosystem, replacing them with beneficial native plants.
Wild Ones Southern Kentucky Chapter Vice President Katie Marquardt said the purpose of the event is to take inventory of the native plants in the meadow.
Two other meadow BioBlitzes will be held in the summer and late summer.
During the Spring BioBlitz, volunteers will assess what early spring flowers are in the meadow with an emphasis on what plants are blooming and doing well.
Illustrated guides and photos will be provided and experienced naturalists will be on hand to help with plant identification. Participants can also use mobile apps like Seek and iNaturalist.
“It’s such a beautiful, nice area,” Marquardt said. “And it gives people the opportunity to come out and check on the plants we are planting there. It’s also a great way for those who are interested in planting native plants in their own backyard to come out and see what will work the best.”
She said the project has many benefits, and has helped the area’s box turtles by providing them plants with better dietary needs.
“Before the project began, one of the biologists showed us pictures of the box turtles and you could see how much they were suffering when the area was full of invasive plants,” she said. “Now that the invasive plants have been replaced with better plants, their dietary needs are now being met.”
A week ahead of Lost River Cave’s week-long celebration of Earth Day, the BioBlitz also prepares the volunteers who are pulling the dangerous plants that week by assessing what beneficial plants are currently in the meadow.
Marquardt said volunteers are still needed to help out at BioBlitz and they will take as many as they can get.
“It’s a great way for volunteers to get involved and kind of test the waters to see if they would like to become more involved in the Wild Ones group,” she said. “There are a lot of volunteer opportunities and the ones at the cave are accessible, fun, worthwhile and a great place to start.”
The Wild Ones SoKY Chapter was chartered in March 2020 and promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.
The chapter holds monthly meetings and activities such as field trips, plant sales and gardening projects. In-person meetings are held in the River Birch Room at Lost River Cave.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Spring BioBlitz, Summer BioBlitz on June 10 or the Late Summer BioBlitz on Aug. 19 can register at lostrivercave.org/events.
— For more information about Wild Ones SoKY Chapter, visit soky.wildones.org.