A Logan County man is scheduled to go to trial in April on charges in connection with a crash last year that killed two people.
Ross Hobbs, 58, of Lewisburg, had a jury trial set for April 18 in Logan Circuit Court in a criminal case in which he is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving on a license suspended for DUI, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records said Hobbs was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram traveling north on Lewisburg Road on Aug. 16, 2020, when it crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle occupied by Kenny Ferguson, 54, of Browder, Michelle Ferguson, 44, of Browder, and their 2-year-old grandchild.
Kenny and Michelle Ferguson both died from injuries in the crash, while the 2-year-old was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
After striking the Browders’ vehicle, Hobbs’ truck continued rolling north, hitting a vehicle occupied by Rosanna Battz, 39, of Russellville, and Ronald Grise, 40, of Dunmor, injuring Baatz and Grise.
Hobbs was thrown through the windshield of his vehicle and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries.
The trial date was set during a hearing last week by Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks.
According to records filed in the case, officers responding to the crash noticed a strong smell of alcohol and marijuana coming from Hobbs, and empty beer cans were found scattered at the scene.
Law enforcement investigating the crash received tips that Hobbs had been drinking at the AMVETS Post 64 in Lewisburg just before the crash, court records said.
A grand jury returned the indictment charging Hobbs with murder in November 2020.
A separate indictment brought against Hobbs in August charges him with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
