An ill wind might just blow one of Bowling Green’s best-known nonprofit organizations into a very good landing spot.
St. Teresa Ministries (formerly St. Vincent de Paul), its longtime home at 1561 U.S. 31-W Bypass ravaged by a December 2021 tornado, is nearly ready to move to a new home: the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center just up the road at 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
With the Houchens Industries-owned Plaza Shopping Center it now calls home slated for demolition because of that tornado damage, St. Teresa Ministries and the thrift store that is its lifeblood had to find a new home.
Its new executive director thinks the nonprofit has found just the spot.
“It feels like we have a good home that will meet our needs,” said Kelly Wiseman, hired late last year as St. Teresa’s first executive director.
Wiseman said the space in the Fairview Plaza that had been home to Ace Hardware and, more recently, to the Shop HQ store, is being renovated now for conversion to the nonprofit’s headquarters and thrift store.
“It’s a nice shopping center, centrally located,” Wiseman said. “It’s still close to Western Kentucky University, which is good because a lot of WKU students shop with us.
“Our retail floor will be comparable to what we have now. It’s a newer shopping center, and we’ll be blessed with some great neighbors. It’s a new look and a new location, but the mission doesn’t change.”
That mission has been expanding since the nonprofit transitioned from St. Vincent de Paul to St. Teresa in 2019, but its main focus remains support of the food pantries at St. Joseph and Holy Spirit Catholic churches through money raised at the thrift store.
That thrift store depends on donations from the community and offers for sale secondhand clothing, sporting goods, toys, jewelry, books, electronics, linens, mattresses and more.
Sales are brisk enough that St. Teresa is able to give about $80,000 per year total to the two food banks, according to St. Teresa Ministries Board of Directors President Ken Herndon.
Recent growth, Herndon said, has allowed St. Teresa to do even more.
“This past year, we’ve been able to expand that to make gifts to Habitat for Humanity, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and the Family Enrichment Center,” he said.
The growth allowed the organization to give more than $200,000 back to the community in 2022 and enabled the board of directors to hire the nonprofit’s first executive director in Wiseman.
Now Wiseman, a former partnership director at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, is aiming for further growth, fueled by the new location and the excitement it is generating.
“We have received an enormous amount of positive feedback from the community as our board members and church members have let people know where we’re moving,” she said.
Wiseman isn’t sure when St. Teresa will open at the new location, but she said: “We’re getting close to being able to announce a date.”
In the meantime, she says donations and shoppers are welcome at the current location that remains open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Everything is business as usual,” Wiseman said. “It’s important that we still get those donations. We depend on those.”