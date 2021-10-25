The alleged victim of a stabbing has reportedly claimed that a Bowling Green man suspected in the incident was not responsible, the suspect’s attorney said in a Monday hearing.
Frankie Rogers, 34, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he has been charged with first-degree assault.
Rogers and Melvin McCathren, 32, both face assault charges in connection with a May 19 incident on Parkside Drive in which Joshua McCarty received a stab wound to his abdomen.
Rogers and McCathren were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department within hours of officers receiving a report of the stabbing.
At Monday’s hearing, Rogers’ attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, said Rogers’ sister had provided her office with a cellphone video Friday that reportedly depicts McCarty saying Rogers did not stab him.
McDavitt said she would have to review the footage along with other video footage from the neighborhood provided by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set another pretrial conference for Jan. 10.
Rogers remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
According to an arrest citation, McCarty identified Rogers and McCathren as his assailants when police made contact with him in the early morning hours of May 19 behind a Parkside Drive apartment.
McCarty claimed that the two men jumped him and that they had left the scene in a brown van, court records show.
McCathren reportedly told police that McCarty confronted him and Rogers outside the apartment with a metal pipe, but McCathren did not want to fight and he and Rogers left to go to a convenience store on Morgantown Road.
Rogers also said that McCarty walked outside his apartment with a metal pipe toward him and McCathren and that they did not engage with McCarty, his arrest citation said.
Both defendants claimed that they left the scene and got a ride back to a relative’s home and that nobody had fought or taken part in a stabbing, court records show.
Police arrested both men after finding that their stories of what happened and who was at the scene changed multiple times, court records show.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.