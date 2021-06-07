The 23rd annual Stand for Children Day will again provide children and families with activities and information.
Put on by Community Education and hosted by the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the free event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m June 27 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Several dozen vendors will set up inside the ballpark and offer an assortment of attractions meant to raise awareness about issues pertaining to children.
Free drawstring backpacks will also be passed out to all kids while supplies last.
Community Education Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Joshua Smith said the group was “very excited” to have the event return.
“This is a day all about children – it’s a day where we take a stand for children,” Smith said. “We bring in vendors that will keep children active while focusing on healthy and beneficial habits. It’s also a great way for parents to see the services that are available in our community.”
Smith said some of the activities available at this year’s event will be an “instrument petting zoo” where kids can play instruments, ballet demonstrations and learning CPR in hands-on lessons. Free-play areas will also be available for attendees.
Previously, more than 65 vendors and over 1,000 kids have taken part in the yearly event. Smith said they are hoping for similar numbers this summer.
“We are still figuring out exactly what (COVID-19) guidelines will be in play when event day arrives,” Smith said. “But we are hoping it will be a fairly normal day this year.”
Smith said the event could not be successfully held without the support of its sponsors: American Bank & Trust, Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green and WellCare of Kentucky.
American Bank & Trust Assistant Vice President of Business Development & Marketing Lindsey Sanson said the company has been a sponsor for many years and will have a booth at the event.
“We will have employees present teaching families on how to manage money,” Sanson said. “We truly believe giving back to causes like these makes our community stronger.”
In its inception, the event took place at Kereiakes Park. However, Smith said it has grown so much in recent years causing the ballpark to be the most appropriate place.
“The Hot Rods have provided our best location so far,” Smith said. “We always want to provide a safe place for kids, and this has been that. They have been so great as partners.”
For more information on the event, contact Community Education at 270-842-4281 or visit their website at www.commed.us.