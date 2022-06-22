A morning of games and learning will celebrate children and attract attention to the problems they face.
The 24th annual Stand for Children free celebration will be held Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
At the celebration, children will be able to engage in a wide variety of activities like chalk drawing and play a range of different games, according to Bill Oldham, executive director at Community Education in Bowling Green.
More than 50 vendors and organizations are going to be at the event this year, Oldham said. They are going to share information and raise awareness about the issues children face. The problems include child safety, nutrition and more.
In 2019, the celebration attracted more than 60 businesses and organizations and over 1,100 attendees. Community Education did not get the chance to host Stand for Children Day in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Last year, however, the event was organized on a Sunday afternoon and was a “smaller version” of previous celebrations, according to Oldham.
Oldham said Community Education is hoping there will be more children and participants this year.
The novelty of this year’s Stand for Children Day is going to be an open splash pad, where children will be able to play in the Ballpark’s water splash area, according to Oldham.
“Considering the weather, this will be a good addition,” he said.
According to Oldham, the Stand for Children Day is a chance for children to not only play and have fun, but also to bring useful information to their parents or guardians.
The activities begin at 9 a.m. In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to Friday.