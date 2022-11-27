Kentucky used to be home to the most popular variety of Thanksgiving turkey: the Bourbon Red turkey.
But since the mid-1900s, the dark red and brown colored bird has been pushed out of the spotlight and toward extinction.
The Bourbon Red was bred by J.F. Barbie in Bourbon County as a mix of Bronze, Buff and White Holland turkeys. The breed was officially recognized by the American Poultry Association in 1909.
“During the 1930s and ’40s, it was the turkey that you wanted on your table during Thanksgiving,” said Kathy Wheeler, who runs Star Farm in Hardyville with her husband. “Then the Depression hit and then everything became industrialized, and they could not compete anymore with commercial turkeys – the broad-breasted varieties.”
Wheeler raised and sold Bourbon Red turkeys from 2004-18. After taking a break from 2019-21, Wheeler returned this year for a sort of last hurrah.
This will be her final year of large-scale processing, she said, although she’s willing to continue producing turkeys at a much smaller scale in the future. She and her husband are getting older, the economy continues to raise input prices and turkeys are difficult to raise.
Wheeler said that she doubts anyone will replace their Bourbon Red turkey production.
“Heritage turkeys take a minimum of eight months to grow,” Wheeler said. “That’s a lot of care, food, water and time that you put in, and a lot of people just don’t have that time. So I guess a lot of the farms have kind of went by the wayside because it is a very expensive venture.”
At the farm’s peak around 2009-10, Wheeler said they raised about 100 turkeys and sold nearly all of them. They were shipping them all over the country, as far as Alaska. On Monday morning, Wheeler said a man came all the way from Cincinnati just to get a heritage turkey breed.
According to the American Livestock Conservancy, the Bourbon Red turkey is a threatened species, which means that it has an estimated global population under 5,000.
The loss of the Bourbon Red is no small matter. It points to a larger trend in the food that Americans put on their plates, Wheeler said.
Just this week, she saw someone on Facebook posting a broad-breasted turkey they’d gotten for Thanksgiving that weighed in at over 43 pounds. For comparison, the market weight of Bourbon Red turkeys is 14-23 pounds.
“That is not natural. We are not eating natural food,” Wheeler said. “Most of your broad-breasted varieties won’t make it past a couple of years old. Their bodies grow faster than their limbs and their organs and a lot of them die very young just because their bodies can’t keep up.”
Bourbon Red turkeys, as a heritage breed, have a long life, grow slowly to allow their skeletal structure time to mature to support their body weight and are able to breed and reproduce naturally. Commercial turkeys often use methods like artificial insemination because natural reproduction is not feasible.
Wheeler wishes more people knew about and appreciated Kentucky’s turkey heritage. It’s worth protecting and embracing, she said.
This Thanksgiving, Wheeler knew where everything on her table came from, because she either raised it herself or bought it from a trusted local source.
“For this Thanksgiving, obviously we’re having one of the turkeys that we actually raised on the farm because we know where it came from, we know what it ate, we know its heritage, how it was treated,” Wheeler said. “I’m just very thankful to be able to do this and to also provide quality turkeys for people’s Thanksgivings.”