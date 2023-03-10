The city of Bowling Green is looking to raise starting pay for firefighters and police officers to keep up in the labor market.
An ordinance to raise starting pay for both departments received approval on a first reading from the Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening. If approved at its second reading, it will take the starting firefighter salary from $45,585 to $54,000 and starting police officer pay from $51,500 to $60,000, effective July 1.
Erin Hulsey, the city’s director of human resources and risk management, presented the proposed increases to the board, which exceed the city’s 6.5% cost of living adjustment.
“First I would like to note the timing is a little bit unusual, this is not normally when I come before you and make recommendations to pay schedules, we normally do that in June,” Hulsey said. “We’re about to kick off a fire recruitment … we wanted to be able to use these rates to kick off that recruitment.”
Hulsey said she wanted to say a few words for “those in the community who may be questioning this, who might be asking ‘why more? 6.5% seems fair’.”
“The reality is that a police officer’s job is very dangerous,” Hulsey said.
She said the Bowling Green Police Department has recently seen injuries sustained when dealing with subjects resisting arrests.
This included an eye infection from bodily fluids being “flung towards the officer,” a knee injury while chasing a subject and a wrist strain incurred during another combative arrest.
“This past September one of our officers entered LifeSkills to serve some papers, she was punched in the face, she had her hair pulled and she was held in chokehold until someone was able to come to her aid,” Hulsey said.
She said she was willing to ask the board and the community’s support for the pay raises because “our public safety departments are there when we need them.”
“Since this commission has been in place, as long as I’ve been mayor, we’ve had a lot of vacancies for our police department,” Mayor Todd Alcott said. “I know that has continued, I know recruiting has helped but this will go a long ways.”
The pay increases are yet another way the city hopes to stave off labor shortages in its fire and police departments. The city recently did away with its "57 rule," which forced able bodied officers to retire at the age of 57, in order to fight vacancies.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said $60,000 is “what it takes” to support a family of four in Bowling Green.
Commissioner Carlos Bailey said the raises would make the city’s departments more comparable to others in the state, hopefully preventing the loss of personnel.
Bowling Green is not the only city considering pay increases for its public safety departments.
Owensboro’s starting pay sits at $43,400 and $48,200 for firefighters and police officers, respectively. Like Bowling Green, the city is also in the process of increasing starting pay.
Pay in both departments is expected to go up to $49,000 and $52,700 – before factoring in things like cost of living increases – in June. Owensboro’s board of commissioners have already given the increases a first reading.
Lexington’s fire and police starting salaries increased back in January due to a collective bargaining agreement.
A step 1 firefighter in Lexington makes $56,000 and his police counterpart makes $60,700, which both include an annual training incentive stipend from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.
To go along with potential pay increases, the commissioners approved a $4,160,000 bid to Sunbelt Construction for the building of Fire Station 8 in the city's Transpark.
The city will be re-submitting an application for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant for $4.9 million that will cover three years of payroll for 15 new firefighters at Fire Station 8.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the new station will be located on donated land across from Bowling Green Metalforming.