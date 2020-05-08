The Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development is going digital, and the online platform it has chosen to deliver career services is already being utilized locally.
Career Edge, a digital service for job seekers created by the Connecticut-based Career Team company that is the service provider for the South Central Workforce Development Board, has been adopted by the state and is available at kycareer edge.com.
The free Career Edge platform consists of 18 interactive modules that include virtual coaching, an interview simulator, a resume builder and an essential life skills curriculum.
Education and Workforce Development Deputy Secretary Josh Benton said the experience of the Bowling Green-based South Central workforce board was a factor in the state’s adoption of Career Edge.
“We are excited about expanding the virtual career services statewide through Career Edge,” Benton said in a news release. “The South Central Workforce Development Board has had great success with these programs, and we are looking forward to making it available to all Kentuckians.”
Robert Boone, president and CEO of the workforce board that serves 10 southcentral Kentucky counties, said the organization invested in Career Edge nearly two years ago. It has since been utilized by more than 2,000 people.
Originally implemented as a way of reaching job seekers who might have difficulty visiting the Kentucky Career Center locations, Career Edge has allowed many workforce board clients to continue receiving services during the coronavirus pandemic that has led to closing the Bowling Green and Glasgow Career Center buildings to the public.
“We’ve been using it at greater capacity during the pandemic,” Boone said. “It was timely that we had this in the works.”
Boone said Career Edge has enabled the workforce board to “provide uninterrupted services to our career seekers.”
He said Career Edge can be a good tool for helping first-time job seekers and those looking to advance in their careers.
“Career Edge has a learning management system that can be used as a career preparation tool for college students,” Boone said. “They’re in a different position now. They’re entering a job market we’ve never encountered before.”
Boone said the virtual tool can also be utilized by high school students.
“High school graduating seniors are entering a job market that’s different,” he said. “This is one tool that can help them prepare for a career search and also help with financial planning and study skills.”
Career Team CEO Chris Kuselias said the Career Edge platform can be accessed via computer or mobile device, bringing career preparation into the 21st century.
“Remote access learning, including online candidate assessment and interviews and overall career management via smart device is the new reality,” he said.
In order to use Career Edge, job seekers must register for an account at the kycareeredge.com website, entering basic contact information and a ZIP code to verify Kentucky residency.
