U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's courtroom victory over his former Bowling Green neighbor Rene Boucher was upheld by the Kentucky Court of Appeals, which issued a unanimous ruling Friday affirming the $582,834.82 award a jury handed the senator for damages incurred when he was tackled in his yard by Boucher.
Paul sued his neighbor following the 2017 assault, and Boucher was found liable by a judge who presided over a subsequent jury trial in 2019 in which the jurors awarded Paul $200,000 for his pain and suffering, $375,000 in punitive damages and $7,834.82 for his medical expenses.
Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, appealed the verdict, raising a number of issues that the state appeals court ultimately decided did not justify overturning the jury award.
Baker pointed out in his appeal that paperwork submitted before trial by Paul's attorney, Tom Kerrick, that outlined the maximum amount in damages Paul sought was not signed and verified by the senator, arguing that this procedural error unfairly prejudiced the case against Boucher.
Kerrick countered that, despite the unverified paperwork, Boucher was notified of the maximum amount in damages Paul sought ahead of trial.
The appeals court sided with Kerrick on this issue, citing a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling in which an unverified response to a request about damages was allowed if the response was delivered in a timely manner and the inquiring defendant took no issue regarding the response.
Judge Joy Kramer, writing on behalf of the three judges who heard the appeal, noted that Boucher raised no objection about the lack of verification until after all the evidence had been presented at trial, and there was no indication that Paul secured an advantage at trial through the lack of verification.
Baker also appealed based on Special Judge Tyler Gill not instructing the jury to consider whether Paul provoked Boucher prior to the assault.
Boucher had testified that, before tackling Paul, he had seen the senator create piles of limbs and yard waste on his property near Boucher's property line, which led to Boucher to have the piles taken away.
The night before Boucher tackled Paul, Boucher attempted to burn a pile of yard waste by pouring gasoline on it and lighting the pile, suffering burns himself in the process.
Gill ruled that there was not enough evidence that Boucher was provoked into attacking Paul to support instructing the jury on the matter, and the appeals court agreed.
"Boucher could only testify he suspected Paul was aware and suspected Paul was performing yardwork in the manner described to exact revenge against him for trimming branches off some of Paul's maple trees earlier that year," Kramer wrote in the ruling. "No evidence indicated Paul was aware that his yardwork upset Boucher. Indeed, Boucher admitted at trial he had never spoken with Paul about his yardwork, or otherwise attempted to communicate his feelings about it to Paul through any other medium."
Baker also asked the appeals court to review the jury award, arguing that the $200,000 for pain and suffering was excessive.
To support his claim, Baker cited testimony that Paul missed one week of work after the incident, was never hospitalized and resumed an active lifestyle within months of the attack.
Kramer determined, however, that Baker's argument "mischaracterizes much of the evidence and, to a large extent, omits any mention of the evidence the jury chose to credit."
Paul testified at trial about the extent of his injuries, which included multiple rib fractures, repeated bouts of pneumonia and coughing fits that led to a hernia.
The senator also testified that he lacked a full range of mobility in his upper body after being tackled and that his ribs are more susceptible to being broken with age.
The appeals court also determined that the $375,000 in punitive damages was not excessive, either, taking issue with Baker's characterization in court filings that the assault was "a scuffle between two next-door neighbors."
"From all accounts – even from Boucher's own account at trial – it was a one-sided sucker punch," Kramer wrote. "Paul sustained serious injuries because of Boucher's intentional misconduct. This court cannot say that the jury's award of $375,000 shocks the conscience or is clearly excessive under the evidence, and it will not second-guess the jury on this issue given the evidence presented."
Boucher, who pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a member of congress, has served a 30-day prison sentence, paid a fine and performed community service, but federal prosecutors have sought another sentencing hearing, arguing that Boucher's punishment in his criminal case was too lenient.
Boucher has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.
