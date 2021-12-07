Kentucky’s Board of Education said it will oppose “efforts to limit students’ exposure to a diverse array of cultures and perspectives” – including legislation pre-filed for the 2022 General Assembly aimed at limiting classroom discussions of race and racism.
The state’s school board last week approved a set of advocacy priorities ahead of the start of next year’s legislative session, which is set to kick off Jan. 4.
The Kentucky Board of Education will press state lawmakers on perennial priorities like permanent funding for full-day kindergarten programs and fully funding schools’ transportation costs.
But notably this year, amid claims that schools are teaching students critical race theory – an advanced legal and academic framework that aims to explain why racism persists in society and one that is only typically taught in graduate or law schools – the board said it would oppose limiting students’ academic horizons.
“The KBE opposes efforts to limit students’ exposure to a diverse array of cultures and perspectives. Such policy would be a disservice to our students by compromising their understanding of the world around them,” the board said in its official 2022 Legislative Priorities.
“The Kentucky Board of Education supports ensuring that all students have access to a wide range of political, social and cultural perspectives in order to develop the critical thinking skills, interpersonal competencies and problem-solving capabilities required for success in the workforce and in life,” the board said.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass has condemned such legislation – specifically B.R. 60 and B.R. 69 – as “educator gag and student censorship bills.”
“One of the tests for what’s offensive in these bills is not based on facts, but on feelings of ‘discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of race, sex or religion,’ ” Glass said of the bill requests in July.
“Such a standard will be nearly impossible to enforce,” Glass said. “It will be difficult for us to have any meaningful discussion of history if all concepts have to be vetted on whether or not they create uncomfortable feelings.”
Specifically, B.R. 60 would prohibit the teaching of the following concepts:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.
- Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.
- An individual’s moral character is determined by his or her race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
- An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
- Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.
- The Commonwealth or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.
- Values, moral or ethical codes, privileges or beliefs can be assigned to a race or sex, or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.
- Promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government.
- Promoting division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class or class of people.
Glass has said he’s not aware of any Kentucky school districts that formally teach critical race theory.
“Neither CRT nor terms associated with it appear in our state’s standards,” Glass said.
The problem is that parents often conflate critical race theory with concepts like educational equity, which seeks to ensure all students have equal educational opportunities despite their race, class, sex or other characteristics.
“To be clear, equity and CRT are not the same things,” Glass said. “Equity in education is fundamentally an effort to ensure that all of our students have the support that they need to meet our academic standards and reach their full potential.”
