The 2023 Kentucky boys’ basketball state champion Warren Central Dragons were recognized at their home court Monday, receiving raucous applause from students, family and friends.
Students were let out of class to line the blue bleachers around the Dragons’ Tim Riley Court as the marching band rattled the gymnasium walls with the fight song. Players and coaches brought the crowd to its feet as they made their entrance.
Head coach William Unseld was met with the loudest applause of all.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped us. It was a great season, (we) had a memorable run,” Unseld said. “... They represented you well. They represented you well on and off the court.”
Players took turns being awarded their state champion medals, with tournament MVP Chappelle Whitney earning laughs from his teammates by performing a popular TikTok dance on the way to pick up his hardware.
Unseld gave a shout-out to team parents, saying “we put a lot on you, but we appreciate you.”
The Dragons took down the George Rogers Clark Cardinals 64-60 Saturday night at Rupp Arena to avenge a 43-42 loss to the same program in the same game one year ago. It was the program’s second state title and first since 2004.
The Cardinals chipped away to keep the game close down the stretch, pulling within striking distance down 62-60 with seconds left to play. GRC fouled the Dragons’ Kade Unseld with eight seconds on the clock, and he sank both free-throws to put the game out of reach.
“I was so nervous, but once I’d seen him hit that (first) one, I was like ‘Oh yes. He’s ready to go,’” said Jamie Parker, Kade’s mother, as she waited for her son to arrive from Lexington on Sunday.
She said her son’s clutch performance might help Kade, who’s already had an unofficial visit to Western Kentucky University, get a few more looks from recruiters.
Kade finished the night with 17 points. Teammate Omari Glover contributed 17 of his own.
“His dad and me played basketball in high school, so I think God was like ‘I’m going to put that in you to be a good basketball player,’ ” Jalisa Glover, Omari’s mother, said.
Jalisa said she was confident in her Dragons going into Saturday night’s final.
“I just felt like everything was in line for them so I wasn’t really nervous. It was more just bittersweet,” Jalisa said. “Trying to enjoy the moment but also realizing this is (Omari’s) last high school game.”
Jalisa said her son, a star in both basketball and football, has options when deciding what to do next.
“I think now he’s in that transitioning season of ‘now I really got to make my mind up,’ ” Jalisa said. “We hear it all the time, ‘where’s he going to college, where’s he going to college’ – he’ll be making that announcement soon.”
Jalisa was able to FaceTime Omari after the champs raised the trophy.
“It was such a blessing to see him. He looked so happy,” she said. “He’s usually not big on emotions but he was smiling ear to ear. Job well done, what a way to finish off his senior year. Couldn’t have gone no better than that.”
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was all smiles as he mingled with the Sunday crowd surrounding the team’s bus.
“I think the part that really impresses me most is the compliments that I’ve received throughout not only this state tournament but the last state tournament,” Clayton said. “Person after person coming up to me about how well the kids play together, how disciplined the students are, how the athletes played and also what a joy they were to watch.”
Clayton said any time a fan expresses how impressed they are with one of WCPS’ programs, “it just speaks volumes and really represents the best of our district.”
He said even though Warren Central didn’t win it all last year, the program still had a target on its back.
“It’s one thing to be on the hunt, but then to be hunted, it’s a different scenario,” Clayton said. “... Having that target on your back the entire year also reflects tremendously on the character of these players (and) the coaching staff because that makes it more difficult.”
Other notable names from the Dragon’s win included Whitney, who dropped 10 points; Damarion Walkup, who put up 17 and Izayiah Villafuerte, who sank a buzzer-beater three-pointer before halftime.
“They worked so hard, and to lose last year by one point, the boys were so focused to get back there this year and the rest of it showed,” said Villafuerte’s mother Eliza Gaines.
Parker said GRC was the team the boys wanted to see in the final all along.
“That was their goal,” she said with a grin.
Warren Central Principal Joey Norman encouraged the student body to relish the victory.
“Think about how many kids never have this opportunity to celebrate for their peers and for their community,” Norman said. “... Do not ever miss this opportunity to relish in the moment of being at a school that is a state champion for boys’ high school basketball where basketball is king in Kentucky.”