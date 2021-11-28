With December on the horizon, local transportation crews say they are fully prepared for any wintry weather that may strike the area.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt and Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said workers have been adequately prepped to clear roads of any snow and ice.
“We make sure we are ready to go well in advance of any winter weather,” Watt said. “We are prepared to go by October. All of our equipment is checked out and ready to go. All of our supplies have been restocked. We have plenty of salt.”
“We are ready to go,” Meredith said. “We have the same number of trucks as we had last year. We have smaller trucks we use for parking lots. We have basically the same salt supply as last year as well. We are as prepared this year as we can be.”
Watt said the cabinet has 68 trucks to plow roads throughout the district and another 20 contract trucks available as well. The city’s public works department has 10 large snow plows.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Nov. 19 the KYTC has stockpiled more than 300,000 tons of salt, 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and 875,000 gallons of calcium chloride, an additive to salt for de-icing.
“Within the past 12 months we endured our first snow and ice season in the midst of a health pandemic, and tackled back-to-back severe winter events this year that blanketed roads with sheets of ice and debris,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement. “While the severity and frequency of weather events stands to be unknown, we are doing our best with the resources we have to keep critical state routes passable so citizens and commerce can keep moving.”
KYTC uses a three-tier system to prioritize treatment and snow clearing on state-maintained routes. Route designations are based on factors such as traffic volume and connectivity to critical services, like hospitals.
Watt said District 3 has three route designations: A, B and C routes.
The “A” routes are the most highly traveled roads such as interstates and parkways while “C” routes are mainly rural roads with little traffic. All route designations are available for public viewing on the transportation cabinet’s website.
The city has the same type of classification system with roads having either an A, B, C or D designation.
“It’s based on priorities,” Meredith said. “We make sure to the best of our ability the most important routes are cleared first. You can’t clean them all at the same time. Any numbered route is a state-maintained route.”
Both Watt and Meredith also offered advice for the general public ahead of the winter season.
Watt asked for motorists to keep a watchful eye on weather forecasts and to make sure all vehicles are prepared to travel through snow and ice.
Meredith said individuals should be extra careful when the first winter system hits the area due to the initial high number of accidents it brings.
“Be prepared, and take extra time if you need,” Meredith said. “Please, watch out for the guys out working on clearing the roadways. Just like the state, our workers work on shifts. We can have people out 24 hours a day. They do a lot to keep us safe.”
Watt praised KYTC workers who will also be working long hours this winter to keep roads safe.
“Our folks take great pride in their jobs, and they work really long hours at times to protect the community as best they can,” Watt said. “We do have meetings every year just to talk with our crew members on ways to improve. We are always working to do a better job.”