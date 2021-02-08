Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,003 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest amount he’s reported since December, though virus deaths still remain high.
Beshear said there were 40 additional virus deaths (though some were previously being confirmed and were newly announced Monday). Local deaths included a 68-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, all from Warren County. The current coronavirus death toll in Kentucky is 4,051.
In nearby Barren County, Beshear reported seven deaths. They include a 68-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, another 82-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.
Apart from the high daily virus deaths, Beshear said the state’s coronavirus trends “are all moving in the right direction.”
“That only happens from your hard work,” Beshear said. “We have more people wearing masks. We have more people social distancing. We are having fewer large gatherings in homes or out in public. We must keep this up because we do not want to lose this progress.”
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the number of virus patients being treated in ICU’s and those currently on ventilators are either down or holding steady, Beshear said. He also reported that the state’s test positivity rate fell to 7.78%, the lowest rate since Nov. 10, 2020, he said.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department reported it has confirmed a total of 25,936 cases, 22,735 of which have recovered. There have been 309 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the department’s eight-county region. That’s a spike of 27 additional deaths since the department’s last case update on Friday.
A breakdown of recovered cases, deaths and total cases by county is as follows: Barren: 3,246, 45, 3,685; Butler: 1,064, 21, 1,255; Edmonson: 712, 16, 828; Hart: 1,431, 26, 1,718; Logan: 1,982, 45, 2,295; Metcalfe: 715, 17, 819; Simpson: 1,375, 26, 1,568 and Warren 12,210, 113, 13,768.
In Allen County, which is not affiliated with the Barren River District Health Department, there were 58 new cases over the weekend.
When it comes to rolling out the vaccine, Kentucky has received 490,975 initial doses and administered 444,930 of that amount, a utilization rate of 91%. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full vaccination to be achieved.
“For the fifth straight week, we have vaccinated more people than we’ve gotten first doses from the federal government,” Beshear said, calling it a testament to the state’s proven efficiency in administering the vaccine.
“It means that our only limitation right now is supply,” of the shots, Beshear said.
Beshear said he will announce later this week a list of independent pharmacies across the state that are going to receive vaccine shipments and help distribute them to rural communities.
Those looking for a vaccine should visit vaccine.ky.gov or to call 855-598-2246. For the hearing impaired, the number is 855-326-4654.
Beshear also unveiled demographic data for vaccination in Kentucky that demonstrates the state’s Black or African American population has been vastly underserved.
The vast majority of vaccine recipients in the state (336,318 to be exact) are white, whereas only 16,579 Black or African American Kentuckians have gotten the vaccine.
That means that Black Kentuckians represent only about 4% of the vaccinations that have taken place in the state, despite making up 8% of the overall population.
Beshear called that fact “unacceptable” and outlined a three-pronged plan to work toward equity in distributing the vaccine. Beshear said his plan will address the programmatic, societal and historical factors driving the racial disparities of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Of the historical factors, Beshear said his plan will take into account “How underserved and minority populations haven’t been treated right in the past when it comes to vaccines or even (medical) experimentation.”
African Americans have often been unwitting guinea pigs of unethical medical research, the most infamous example of which is the Tuskegee experiment, which began in 1936.
During the study, some 400 Black men with latent syphilis were told they were receiving free medical treatment, when in reality, researchers administered placebos, convinced local physicians not to treat the men and merely monitored the men as they went blind, developed dementia or died due to lack of treatment. 15 years into the study, penicillin became the recommended treatment for syphilis, but still, the men received no effective remedy.
The study did not end and was covered up for decades until 1972 when Associated Press reporter Jean Heller broke the story. Ultimately, 128 participants in the study died from the disease or its related complications.
“This is about vaccine hesitancy, and it’s something that we are working to address on a number of fronts,” Beshear said. To help accomplish that, local faith leaders in those marginalized groups have been recruited to help engage those communities, among other efforts, Beshear said.
