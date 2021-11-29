The Kentucky Department of Education has asked the state’s school board to consider taking action against corporal punishment in schools, citing its incompatibility with a less punitive approach to school discipline.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Board of Education will weigh in on the proposed administrative regulation called 704 KAR 7:170.
“We do not think that you should be using corporal punishment in schools,” Matthew Courtney, a policy adviser in the department’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, told Kentucky superintendents last week during a virtual briefing on the proposed regulation.
Physical violence colloquially referred to as corporal punishment has been an allowable form of school discipline since 1982.
The statute (KRS 503.110) in part permits the use of physical force by a teacher or other caregiver if they believe “that the force used is necessary to promote the welfare of a minor or mentally disabled person.”
Physical force is allowed as a disciplinary tactic, provided the violence “is not designed to cause or known to create a substantial risk of causing death, serious physical injury, disfigurement, extreme pain or extreme mental distress.”
Corporal punishment hasn’t been a policy in Warren County Public Schools or the Bowling Green Independent School District since the early 1990s, school officials told the Daily News in 2015.
Across the state, corporal punishment has largely fallen out of use in recent years, steadily declining from a 0.14% use rate in 2017-18 to just 0.2% in 2021-22.
More than 150 school districts outright prohibit the use of corporal punishment in Kentucky, while just four permit it. Another 11 districts have no clear policy one way or the other.
However, after passage of Kentucky’s 2019 School Safety and Resiliency Act – which promotes a trauma-informed approach to school discipline and requires districts to adopt such policies – there’s a conflict.
Corporal punishment stands in contrast with trauma-informed school discipline, which views bad behavior from students as a side effect of a stressful or traumatic event they’ve experienced, often entirely outside the school or classroom setting.
Many children experience trauma as a result of ongoing exposure to abuse, neglect, homelessness, domestic violence or violence in their communities.
A trauma-informed approach to school discipline refrains from punishing students with more social isolation, like detention or out-of-school suspensions, that typically only make the bad behavior worse.
Instead, the approach emphasizes building positive relationships with students so that incidents of bad behavior can be used as opportunities for reflection and growth for the student.
A key element of trauma-informed discipline is that it is nonviolent.
“There is a persistent rub between a requirement for trauma-informed discipline and this ability to use corporal punishment in schools,” Courtney told members of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council on Nov. 23.
Courtney was unequivocal in stating his agency’s view on corporal punishment is that it’s not a trauma-informed approach to discipline, and that through the regulation, KDE is seeking to reduce the harm of the practice.
“Throughout this regulation, we’re seeking to minimize the harmful and documented effects of corporal punishment on Kentucky students,” Courtney said.
Courtney cited research from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry that corporal punishment actually has the opposite of the desired effect in that it increases problematic behavior in students subjected to it, inhibits their ability to control their behavior going forward and damages the trust between students and adults that’s crucial for learning to take place.
Other national groups that have opposed the practice include the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Congress of Parents and Teachers, the American Medical Association, the National Education Association and the American Bar Association.
The regulation includes several provisions aimed at limiting its impact on students.
Students with disabilities, those who are homeless or those who are experiencing the foster care system cannot be subjected to corporal punishment under the regulation.
Schools must also obtain consent from parents before corporal punishment can be used – including getting written permission within the first five days of the school year and affirmative verbal consent before administering the punishment.
The regulation also limits corporal punishment as something of a last resort option only to be tried after all other resolutions have failed. The punishment itself can only be given by a principal or assistant principal in the presence of at least one other certified staff member that matches the student’s gender. However, no staff member can be compelled to administer or witness the punishment.
In a nod to the documented harmful effects corporal punishment inflicts on students, the regulation also requires the school to ensure a student receives at least 30 minutes of counseling afterward, with counseling provided by the school.
The regulation also has strict reporting requirements anytime corporal punishment is used on a student and requires districts to clearly define their policy if they choose to allow corporal punishment in their schools.
The Kentucky Board of Education is scheduled to meet beginning at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday via video teleconference.
