Kentucky’s top education official aimed to correct misconceptions about critical race theory when he spoke to state lawmakers Tuesday and called two pieces of legislation that would effectively ban teaching or discussing the concept as “educator gag and student censorship bills.”
Referring to two pre-filed bills – B.R. 60 and B.R. 69 – Education Commissioner Jason Glass said that they set an impossible standard for Kentucky’s public schools. Glass said that the bills are too vague and overly broad and that they would chill free speech in the classroom if enacted as is.
“One of the tests for what’s offensive in these bills is not based on facts, but on feelings of ‘discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of race, sex or religion’, ” Glass said.
“Such a standard will be nearly impossible to enforce … It will be difficult for us to have any meaningful discussion of history if all concepts have to be vetted on whether or not they create uncomfortable feelings,” he added.
Speaking to members of the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Education via a teleconference call, Glass said he was not defending critical race theory (CRT) and merely wanted to set the record straight about what it is and is not.
“To be clear, equity and CRT are not the same things,” Glass said. “Equity in education is fundamentally an effort to ensure that all of our students have the support that they need to meet our academic standards and reach their full potential.”
Glass cited low-income students who might need meal assistance, rural students who may need access to high-speed internet connections and English learner students who might need language instruction as examples of equity in education.
Explaining critical race theory, Glass said that the decades-old legal and academic framework aims to explain why racism continues to persist within society and offer an academic lens for the study of racism and ways it might be mitigated. It’s a high-level academic theory typically taught in graduate schools or law schools, he said.
“Discussion of some concepts related to CRT might appear in a high school elective-level course that considers the historical, political and sociological aspects of racism,” Glass said, also emphasizing that its developmental appropriateness for high school students would be “narrow” at best and that it would certainly be beyond middle and elementary school students’ capacity to understand.
Regardless, curriculum decisions are made at the school level, Glass said, pointing out Kentucky’s long-standing tradition of local control when it comes to public education. Broader academic standards – which outline what students are generally expected to know at each grade level – are set at the state level.
“At this time, the Kentucky Department of Education is not aware of any districts,” specifically teaching critical race theory, Glass said. “Neither CRT nor terms associated with it appear in our state’s standards.”
Asked for statements about whether critical race theory is being taught in their districts, representatives for both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District said that’s simply not the case.
“The answer is no,” BGISD spokeswoman Leslie McCoy told the Daily News via text message.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said discussion of current events might come up during everyday classroom discussions, but the expectation is that the district’s educators are to be impartial about what they teach.
“Our work has always revolved around meeting our students where they are and providing them the resources they need to be successful, which is what our community expects of us. Although societal issues appear in classroom discussions, we expect our staff to refrain from passing judgment and/or pushing one’s personal beliefs on our students,” Clayton wrote via text message to the Daily News.
Speaking to the Daily News in a recent interview, Gary Peller – a law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and a leading member of the critical legal studies and critical race theory movements – said that the framework does not teach that White people are inherently oppressive, as some critics of critical race theory have claimed.
The theory hones in on systems, not individuals, and how they perpetuate racial inequality and racism, Peller told the Daily News.
“We don’t believe in blaming or shaming anyone,” Peller said.
Describing the origins of critical race theory as an academic and legal movement, Peller said it developed in the 1980s as a response to the limitations of the traditional Civil Rights Movement. While that movement was successful at addressing overt racism, it continued to manifest in the country’s systems and institutions, Peller said.
Reacting to Kentucky’s pre-filed critical race theory legislation, Peller said it would inevitably hurt the teaching profession in the state if ultimately enacted.
“How is a teacher supposed to teach about slavery?” Peller asked. “Race was an integral part of slavery, and it has been all over the world, sadly.”
In condemning B.R. 60 and B.R. 69, Education Commissioner Glass compared the legislation to so-called “memory laws,” which he said have been used by repressive government regimes around the world and throughout history to shape the public’s understanding of history. The fact that Kentucky’s legislature has taken up similar measures should give everyone pause, Glass said.
“A pursuit of truth and wisdom is not well served by silencing opposing points of view or perspectives – that is the path of tyranny,” Glass said.