In what could pave the way for future economic development, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is funding projects to put down some asphalt that will improve access to industrial parks in Warren and Barren counties.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray announced Monday a pair of $500,000 grants from the cabinet’s industrial access road program, one to improve access to land purchased to expand Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark and another to help develop the South Cooper Industrial Park along U.S. 68 in Glasgow.
In the transpark, the $500,000 will be used to build a 2,100-foot Prosperity Lane as an extension of the existing Prosperity Drive. The project will support the aluminum can manufacturing plant being built by Pennsylvania-based Crown Holdings Inc. as well as an additional 296 acres in the second phase of the transpark.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said the Intermodal Transportation Authority, which oversees the transpark, plans to move quickly on getting the road built.
“We expect to award the project in about 30 days,” Bunch said in an email. “Our hope is that it’ll be done and usable within months. The funding from the state is critical to help the ITA with the road project, which is essential to opening up additional property for development, in addition to serving Crown.”
Crown Holdings is building a 327,000-square-foot, $147 million plant in the newer section of the transpark and aims to employ more than 120 workers.
Bunch said the transpark was 680 acres when it was established in 1998. A number of purchases over the years have increased the industrial park to 1,141 acres today. This road project will help open up the new acreage for development.
“Bowling Green and Warren County are ideally positioned for the transportation of materials and products throughout the United States,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “Developing this property will position us to continue to attract manufacturing and distribution companies that can benefit from our location.”
While the KYTC funding will help Warren County’s transpark continue its growth, the grant for the Barren County Economic Authority will help get the South Cooper Industrial Park established.
The Barren County Economic Authority purchased the 152-acre site recently, and authority Executive Director Maureen Carpenter said the KYTC funding will help make it attractive to potential employers.
“The grant will be used to create easy and safe access into the industrial park,” Carpenter said in a news release. “The project includes road widening, turning lanes and an entrance into the park.”
Carpenter said the KYTC funding is “crucial” to the development of the South Cooper Industrial Park that she said has the potential to bring in developments employing about 500 workers.
“We do not currently have any projects committed to the park,” Carpenter said in an email. “From a marketing standpoint, we have announced the new park is coming and are working on our marketing plan and materials to begin strategic promotion now that we have possession of the property.”
With its location along U.S. 68 near the Cumberland Parkway and Interstate 65, the new industrial park has great potential, according to Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.
“The development of the new industrial park will bring much-needed job opportunities for our residents,” Hale said. “These funds will for sure help us to expedite the development.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.