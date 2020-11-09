A rural Warren County road that can be rendered impassable by a heavy rain could soon be high and dry.
Warren Fiscal Court has approved a plan to construct a bridge on Little Beaver Creek Road, with funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Rural and Secondary Roads being used to help fund the project.
The road in the northern end of the county near the Edmonson County line dips down and crosses Little Beaver Creek with a concrete low-water crossing.
“It’s a low-water ford, and any time we get significant rain the water gets over the road,” said Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, who represents that part of the county. “We have felt for a long time that this was needed.”
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the fiscal court’s Oct. 28 action will allow him to apply for the permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection Division of Water that are needed to construct the bridge.
After that, the county will advertise for bids to build the bridge that Moore estimates will cost around $360,000, with at least a portion of that cost being covered by the KYTC funding.
Moore sees the bridge as a much-needed project for those who live in that area.
“If we get a lot of rain, it can cover the ford for several days,” he said. “You can get around it, but the detour takes some time. We don’t ever want any of our county roads to be impassable.”
An elevated bridge over the creek is needed for residents along the road, Young pointed out.
“There are several houses out there,” he said. “School buses and emergency vehicles have to use it.”
The magistrate is hoping the bridge will be a long-term fix.
“Every time we have significant rain, we have to send a work crew out there to clear our debris,” Young said. “It requires a backhoe and dump truck. It becomes a manpower issue.
“One thing we talked about is that if we’re going to spend this kind of money, we want to solve the problem the best we can.”
